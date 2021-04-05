The Weeknd Donates $1 Million In Food Aid to Ethiopia
"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered," the artist writes.
The Weeknd is making a $1 million donation to Ethiopia through the United Nations World Food Programme, money which will pay for 2 million meals.
The artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, who was born to Ethiopian parents in Canada cites his concern about the ongoing conflict and crisis in Tigray as his reason for the donation.
"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction," The Weeknd wrote in an Instagram post. "I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Program and encourage those who can to please give as well."
Tesfaye is also encouraging those who can to join him in donating through this WFP link.
"Save lives by giving food today," the World Food Program donation website writes. "The outbreak of conflict in Tigray last November coincided with the peak harvest period, leading to lost employment and incomes, disrupted markets, a rise in food prices, and limited access to cash and fuel. The U.N. World Food Programme is aiming to support 1.4 million of these vulnerable people before it's too late."
For some background on the conflict, the BBC reports that "fighting between the Ethiopian army and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) began in November and has left millions of people homeless.The fighting started when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent forces to the Tigray region, after accusing the TPLF of attacking a government military base. The TPLF had been the ruling party in the area, but fell out with Mr Abiy over his efforts to increase the central government's power."
More than two million people have been displaced from their homes to get away from the fighting, according to Tigray's interim administration, the BBC adds. It has left more than four million people in need of aid.
You can add your donation here if you are able.
