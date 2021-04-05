ethiopia
News Brief
Music News
Apr. 05, 2021 11:49AM EST
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Weeknd performs at the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

The Weeknd Donates $1 Million In Food Aid to Ethiopia

"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered," the artist writes.

The Weeknd is making a $1 million donation to Ethiopia through the United Nations World Food Programme, money which will pay for 2 million meals.

The artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, who was born to Ethiopian parents in Canada cites his concern about the ongoing conflict and crisis in Tigray as his reason for the donation.

"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction," The Weeknd wrote in an Instagram post. "I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Program and encourage those who can to please give as well."

Tesfaye is also encouraging those who can to join him in donating through this WFP link.

"Save lives by giving food today," the World Food Program donation website writes. "The outbreak of conflict in Tigray last November coincided with the peak harvest period, leading to lost employment and incomes, disrupted markets, a rise in food prices, and limited access to cash and fuel. The U.N. World Food Programme is aiming to support 1.4 million of these vulnerable people before it's too late."

For some background on the conflict, the BBC reports that "fighting between the Ethiopian army and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) began in November and has left millions of people homeless.The fighting started when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent forces to the Tigray region, after accusing the TPLF of attacking a government military base. The TPLF had been the ruling party in the area, but fell out with Mr Abiy over his efforts to increase the central government's power."

More than two million people have been displaced from their homes to get away from the fighting, according to Tigray's interim administration, the BBC adds. It has left more than four million people in need of aid.

You can add your donation here if you are able.



From Your Site Articles
the weeknd ethiopia abel tesfaye ethiopia donation tigray
Interview
Image courtesy of the artist.

Interview: Yaw Tog Eyes the Pinnacle With His Debut EP 'TIME'

The confident Ghana drill rapper makes a statement with his debut project.

Yaw Tog is a gem. Going from a local emerging talent to a nationwide superstar in the space of a few months, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah is undoubtedly one of the next Ghanaian rappers to grab the game by its horns.

Yaw Tog is the most prominent face of Ghana's drill scene, a buzzing rap movement that emerged towards the tail end of 2020 to become the most talked about topic in Ghanaian music. "Asakaa" as it's called, is the Ghanaian take on the Chicago-born sub-genre of rap, and its roots are in Kumasi, a city in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, fondly referred to as "Kumerica" by its patrons.

Yaw Tog's single "Sore" was the first song from the Kumerica crop to hit the limelight in a major way, making it one of the benchmark songs of Ghana's drill scene. Dropped in September 2020, the song exploded onto the scene, triggering the exposure of the entire genre and its rappers to Ghana and the rest of the world. A short while later "Sore" secured a power-packed remix featuring UK rapper Stormzy and Ground Up star Kwesi Arthur, doubling down on the popularity of the already massive joint. It's currently sitting at close to 2.9 million views on YouTube, but it hit a million views within the first three days of its release, the first music video by a Ghanaian artist to do so.

From topping Apple Music charts, to landing a feature on Billboard Italy, to several other accolades, Yaw Tog is cementing his position as superstar on the rise day by day. But despite all the heights being hit and achievements being claimed, none of it is a surprise to Yaw Tog. He is extremely sure of himself, confident that it's his hard work that has brought him this far.

We sat down with Yaw Tog, and he spoke to us about his debut EP, his recent achievements, and what he plans on doing next.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Prince Kaybee Breaks Down 'The 4th Republic'

We talk to the South African DJ and producer about his fourth studio album, addressing social issues through music and more.