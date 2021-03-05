south africa
Ugonnaora Owoh
Mar. 05, 2021 03:18PM EST
Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

South African designer Thebe Magugu in Paris, February 2020. Magugu is the first African designer to win the LVMH 2019 award at the age of 26.

Thebe Magugu's AW21 Collection 'Alchemy' Is An Exploration of African Spirituality

Magugu collaborated with Kristin-Lee Moolman to create a '70s-style B movie called Banyoloyi A Bosigo

South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu has released his AW21 collection, Alchemy, and it is beautiful. For his latest collection, the 2019 LVMP prize winner introduced a redefinition of his previous work, Counter Intelligent, featuring embroidered chiffon dresses, pink blazers and cinched waist belts.

For the new collection, Thebe Magugu collaborated with the photographer Kristin-Lee Moolman to create a 1970s-style B movie called Banyoloyi A Bosigo. The short film, which is written, directed and photographed by Moolman, shows the power play between two rival girl gangs named the "ultimate midnite angels" who speak Zulu and Setswana.

The short film begins at the river with an initiation rite, then the sending out of the initiated woman to become a spy. There's also a love affair between two women of rival tribes that warrants a capture. Each scene of the movie introduces the fits to the collection as well as exhibiting the fluidity of the outfits.

Thebe Magugu AW21 - BANYOLOYI A BOSIGO youtu.be

Moolman had one motive with Banyoloyi A Bosigo: the empowerment of women. "I want female characters to have their own agency and can be heroes or anti-heros without having to conform to the cinematic trope of women having to go experience major trauma to be allowed to be the same level of 'badass' as their male character counterparts," she says.

Via his Instagram, Thebe Magugu describes the inspiration behind the collection saying, "Alchemy AW21 is an exploration of the changing face of African Spirituality, and how more open people especially young people—are becoming about their experiences and journey into that world."

Alchemy is Thebe Magugu's seventh collection. Thebe became a promising talent in Africa's fashion industry after he won the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers in 2019. Last year, he was a finalist of the Woolmark prize along with five other designers. As part of his career, he has also walked several fashion shows, home and abroad.

Photo: WH Moustapha

Mdou Moctar Announces Debut Album 'Afrique Victime'

The album is a collaboration between Mdou, his band members and his rhythm guitarist Ahmoudou Madassane.

Matador Records has announced that the eagerly anticipated album Afrique Victime by Mdou Moctar will be released on May 21.

Afrique Victime is an unprecedented collaboration between Mdou, his band members, and Ahmoudou Madassane, who's been his rhythm guitarist since 2008. The album will present an effortless fusion of Saharan and rock music; melding guitar pyrotechnics, full-blast noise, and field recordings with poetic meditations.

You might have come across Mdou on Off White's "Imaginary TV" channel, who designer Virgil Abloh called, "one of my favorite musicians Rn."

Mdou's desert village Agadez, in rural Niger, is his source of inspiration. He attributes his artistic style to traditional Tuareg melodies and YouTube videos of Eddie Van Halen's six string techniques. Mdou has also worked on film projects. He wrote, produced, and starred in the first Tuareg language film: a remake of Purple Rain called Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai– which translates to "Rain The Color Of Blue With A Little Red In It." This earned him approval from his community and popularity across West Africa. This soon led to world tours and albums on the independent US label Sahel Sounds, including 2019's landmark Ilana: The Creator, which earned Mdou an international audience.

