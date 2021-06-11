Th&o. Shares Short Film 'Ebusuku', A Story of Solitude and Nocturnal Encounters
South African 'Afrotronic musician' Th&o. has released a dazzling short film for his critically acclaimed and SAMA-nominated debut album 'Ebusuku'.
South African singer and producer Th&o. has shown why he is one of the stand-out neo-soul acts for 2021. Th&o., pronounced Thando, recently shared a cinematic capturing of three tracks from his well-received debut album Ebsuku. The album, which dropped in the middle of 2020, was nominated under the Best Alternative Album category at this year's SAMAs (South African Music Awards). The Ebsuku short film is a beautiful and broody cinematic escape that brings life to his much-loved tracks "Prosecco", "Body Like A Gun" and "Ghosting".
Read: Amanda Black's New, Introspective Single 'Kutheni Na' Is Here
Ebusuku, which means, "at night" in isiZulu, is a rendering of Th&o.'s own journey of nocturnal encounters that straddle between the darkness of inner longing for love and the tenuous need for solitude. Tinted with reds and blues, the short film evokes the reverie felt on solitary nights out on a long drive to nowhere where Th&o. encounters a strange little bar and the journey unravels into a magical night spent with a mysterious woman. The film has an 80s feel reminiscent of American series like Knight Rider and Shaft. Japanese-inspired aesthetics populate the bar scenes which add to the suspense of the story. Th&o. shared his inspiration behind the visuals and selection of songs with:
"The album and short film were inspired by how I processed certain situations and emotions during the revolving relationship I've had with the night. Strangely, this all came as a result of being nocturnal for over 10 years. The film was also inspired by a lot of the Japanese films I was into at the time; they were mostly about the Yakuza or Samurais. I have always been a fan of those genres."
Th&o, known for being a member of the hip-hop crew BETR Gang, is a sound engineer and self-produced the 12-track Ebusuku. His fresh sound is influenced by a range of artists including South African artists Brenda Fassie and Letta Mbulu, Nigerian Afrobeat founder Fela Kuti to Jamiroquai and Pharrel's band N.E.R.D. Ebusuku is undeniably a well-bodied album with Moya Omubi" being selected for the 2021 blockbuster Coming 2 America soundtrack, Rhythms of Zamunda. Th&o. has even caught the ears of South African music critics and Ebusuku has deservedly been nominated for the "Best Alternative Album" for the 2021 SAMAs.
Watch the cinematic Ebusuku below.
Th&o. - Ebusuku (The Short Film) www.youtube.com
Stream Ebusuku on Spotify.
Stream Ebusuku on Apple Music.
- Nigerian Sports Stars Speaks Up in #EndSARS Amid Ongoing ... ›
- Nigerian Sports Stars Speaks Up in #EndSARS Amid Ongoing ... ›
- This Is What the Black Panther 'Welcome to Wakanda' NYFW ... ›
- 4 Somali-American Teens Held at Gunpoint by Police Finally Get a ... ›
- 4 Somali-American Teens Held at Gunpoint by Police Finally Get a ... ›
- This Is What Wizkid's Starboy Pop-Up in New York City Looked Like ... ›
- Humans Of New York In The DRC - OkayAfrica ›
- Humans Of New York In The DRC - OkayAfrica ›
- Loza Maléombho's Most Feminine Collection Yet Draws Inspiration ... ›
- African Artists At The Grammys: Angélique Kidjo, Ladysmith Black ... ›