Dec. 27, 2019 06:41PM EST

8 Tips on How To Save Money While Sending Money to Africa This Holiday

WorldRemit shares some tips to help you save money this holiday.

Sponsored content from WorldRemit.

Sending money abroad during this holiday has never been easier. When planning to send money, most people do not realize that they can also save money while sending money back home to friends and family. Here are some tips to help you save money this holiday.

Choose the right service

When it comes to sending money back home, the most critical decision to make is choosing the right service provider.

The majority of remittances today are still sent using bricks-and-mortar money transfer agents. As a result, you have to find the time in your busy schedule to visit a money transfer agent during business hours and then pay extortionate fees.

With the right service provider, you will not only be saving time but by digitally sending money you will also be saving money. The WorldRemit App and website is safe, fast and more convenient providing low cost, fees when sending money to friends and family back home.

The money saved on transaction fees and travel costs to money transfer agents will help to increase your disposable income, which can be used for other personal expenses during this holiday.

WorldRemit has one of the lowest remittance fees in the industry to send money to countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, South Africa and Uganda.

Determine what is important to you

When sending money this holiday, many parameters have to be taken into consideration. By being clear about what you need, you'll avoid paying for unnecessary fees and services that would cost you more than you need to pay. Some of the things to keep in mind would be:

Safety and security

We put the security of our customers' money at the heart of our business. WorldRemit operates a 100% digital pay in service, we make sure that our transactions start at a bank account, and that our users have already gone through identity checks and processes with their financial institution.

Our transactions leave a digital audit trail for tracking your money, making sure the money you send arrives in the right place on time.

Availability

Before choosing a money transfer company, look up the availability of the service to the destination where you intend to send the money to. The WorldRemit service, for example, is available in 50 send and 150 receive countries with 4 million satisfied customers to show for it. This means that you can send money from and to more countries of our choice.

Speed of transfer

There is a popular saying that time is money, so saving time while sending money actually translates to saving money. It is important, therefore, use a service that is not only available in receiving countries but also ensures that your family and friends receive the money sent, fast. 70% of WorldRemit's customers use mobile apps to send their money and 90% of all transfers completed on the platform arrive in less than 10mins.

Convenience

Online transfers are often more convenient than waiting in line at a store. With the WorldRemit app, you can send money 24/7 with just a few taps on your smartphone. This makes sending money as easy as sending an instant message.

More Tips:

In the spirit of the holidays, below are more tips to help you save more money while sending money to friends and family:

Look out for special deals

Especially during holiday periods, there are special promotions and coupons that are being distributed by companies. Be sure to take advantage of these opportunities. WorldRemit is offering "no fees" on your first money transfer when you use the code FREE. All you need to do is download our app or sign up on our website, choose where you want to transfer money and how much you want to send. Then add your recipient's details and use the code FREE to get a fee-free money transfer with us.

Try something new

By being flexible and willing to change your habits, you could save big. For instance, you could try transferring money online -using our mobile app, instead of using corner store money transfer agencies that would require you to pay more in fees and in travel time to their office.

It pays to refer a friend

While saving money is the goal here, you and your friends can get money-off vouchers to use on your next transfer when you introduce someone to WorldRemit.

Download the WorldRemit app and start saving money on your transfers.

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Five Reasons To Love WorldRemit This Holiday Season

If you want to transfer money online to loved ones in Africa, WorldRemit is a safe and easy way to do it.

Sponsored content from WorldRemit

​We're fast

Today's world moves fast and the demand for sending money abroad is increasing.

With WorldRemit, you can make a transfer to family and friends in a matter of minutes on your laptop or phone and in most cases, they'll receive it instantly. We are connected to more mobile money services around the world than any other money transfer operator and with mobile money people can instantly receive remittance payments on their phones instead of travelling long distances to foreign exchange bureaus to collect cash.

Around 70% of our transfers are sent from the mobile app, and 90% of our transfers arrive in less than 10 minutes.

​We're low cost

With expensive bank fees, people are looking for cheaper alternatives. They want more than fast transfers; they also want low cost fees. With WorldRemit, we are totally transparent and show our fees and exchange rates up front.

​We're easy to use

WorldRemit is moving the offline-dominated remittance industry to a mobile future. While the majority of remittances today are still sent through corner shops and bricks-and-mortar money transfer agents, making a transfer with WorldRemit is as easy as sending an instant message.

Instead of people needing to find the time in their busy lives to visit a money transfer agent- during business hours- and then pay extortionate fees to send money home, our customers can simply use our app to send money transfers; allowing them to send money 24/7 with just a few taps on their smartphone.

As a testament to how easy it is to use our platform, we have over 125,000 five-star reviews of our app!

We're secure

Nobody takes care of your hard-earned cash better. We are 100% digital (cashless) and this not only drives down costs but more importantly, adds an additional layer of protection and provides more transparency and control. With this extra security measure, the experience for you sending money is simple, quick, intuitive and safe.

That's why people in over 50 countries trust us to send their money to the people they care about in over 140 countries. We are licensed by government regulators globally and follow each countries regulations to further protect our customers against fraud and safeguard your money.

Zero Fees

Looking to transfer money online to your loved ones in Africa? We are offering zero fees on your first three money transfers when you use the code "3FREE". All you need to do is download our app or sign up on our website, choose where you want to transfer money and how much you want to send. It's super simple to sign up and you can start sending money in minutes. See www.worldremit.com/3FREE for more details (T&Cs apply).

It pays to refer a friend

If you love our service, why not tell your friends? All you need to do is refer your friends to us, and the best part is you'll both get a reward voucher* once they've sent the minimum send amount!

Here's how it works:

1) Share your unique referral code with your friend

2) Ask your friend to enter this code in the referral code box when they sign up for a WorldRemit account.

3) Once they have sent the minimum send amount, you'll both be emailed a voucher

Best of all, you can introduce as many friends as you like and get a voucher each time to use on your next transfer.
How Remittances Will Inspire Positive Change Back Across Africa this Holiday Season

WorldRemit breaks down how this common practice of giving contributes to the wellbeing of our communities back home.

Sponsored content from WorldRemit

Sending remittances back home this holiday season is important to many immigrants in the US and around the world. In some cultures; people are taught that when you 'succeed', it's important to give back to the people and community that helped you. Sending back money is often perceived as an investment of a special kind — one that not only handles basic family needs but, positively contributes to the social and economic wellbeing of the receiving community. This practice of giving is reflected in the cultural expectations and practice of sending remittances to family and friends across Africa, especially during the holidays.

Money that is sent back home is used for everyday necessities such as food, clothing, housing, education and to fund festive occasions such as Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

Keep reading... Show less
Photo by Fifo Adebakin.

Photos: This Is What the MU x Native House Pop-Up Looked Like

Young African creatives gathered in community to discuss the state of contemporary African culture and music today.

As Lagos and Accra continue to buzz with plenty of concerts and parties to revel in the festive season as well as ring in the new year, young African creatives are also taking the time to gather like minds in community.

Melanin Unscripted, the agency and media platform headed by Nigerian-American visual multi-hyphenate Amarachi Nwosu, recently linked with The NATIVE to host Native House. Guests from near and far came through to the African Artists Foundation in Lagos for a day-long pop-up of cultural activations including a photo exhibition and a series of panels to discuss the state of contemporary African culture and music today.

Keep reading... Show less
Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Sho Madjozi's Sister Has Passed Away in a Tragic Car Accident

The South African rapper confirmed the news in a statement on social media.

South African rapper Sho Madjozi announced Thursday that her younger sister, Makhanani Maganye, died in a car accident on Dec. 17, Channel24 reports.

A statement from Sho Madjozi's management team was shared on Twitter, detailing that the accident occurred in Bungeni Village in Limpopo. Maganye's funeral was held days before Christmas on Dec. 22.

Keep reading... Show less

