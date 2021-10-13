nigeria
Watch Tiwa Savage & Brandy's New Video For 'Somebody's Son'

The highlight from Water & Garri.

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage drops the new music video for "Somebody's Son," her standout collaboration with Brandy taken from her recent Water & Garri EP.

The new music video, directed by Meji Alabi, is a captivating and playful affair featuring both the Nigerian and American stars dueting together as the many possible sons pass by their set.

Tiwa Savage has called "Somebody's Son" a "full-circle moment with her all time idol." "Thank you Brandy. This is still so surreal. So beautiful, so spiritual," she added on her social media.

The romantic track is the clear standout and most popular inclusion in her 6-song Water & Garri EP, released back in August. It features Tiwa and Brandy singing about how "somebody's son will find [them] one day." "It's a message of hope," Tiwa explains.

We previously spoke to Tiwa Savage for our Moments With series, in a video interview in which she talks about her her childhood, never taking 'no' for an answer and Fela Kuti's inspiration.

OkayAfrica also recently rounded up the 20 Essential Tiwa Savage Songs, which you should check out.

Watch Tiwa and Brandy's new video for "Somebody's Son" below.=

Tiwa Savage - Somebody’s Son ft. Brandy youtu.be

Moments With: Tiwa Savage youtu.be

