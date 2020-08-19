Tiwa Savage Shares Tracklist For Upcoming Album ‘Celia’
Sam Smith, Naira Marley and Davido will be featured on Tiwa Savage's upcoming album 'Celia'.
Tiwa Savage has shared the full tracklist for her hotly anticipated album Celia. The honey voiced star released the tracklist through a photo montage compiled with personal polaroid photographs, each photo representing a track from the album.
CELIA 28th August. Pre-Add NOW Save My Life Temptation ft. Sam Smith Pakalamisi ft. Hamzaa Koroba Bombay ft. St… https://t.co/ZvvCvUFp2n— Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@Tiwa Savage ⚔️)1597752076.0
The release of Celia is highly anticipated following the success of "Dangerous Love" single which resulted in amapiano remixes and a deep house remix from house great DJ Ganyani. Savage swept the music scene with the striking music video for "49-99" which referenced Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti and the poverty most are mired in.
The album will be released on August 28, 2020, contains 12 tracks and will feature the likes of Naira Marley, Sam Smith, Davido, Stefflon Don, Dice Alies and Hamzaa.
In a July interview with France 24, Tiwa Savage thanked her fans who she calls "Savage Soldiers" and declared that she was still coming for it all despite the pandemic. She joked that the pandemic has affected her financially as she had planned a tour for Celia's release and that online concerts are the next big thing.
"I just really decided to go back to what I love and what I fell in love with as a musician which is Afrobeat combined with soul and RnB" Savage said in the aforementioned interview, explaining her homage to Fela Kuti and her childhood upbringing in London by her fierce Nigerian mother.
Celia is Tiwa Savage's first album release since signing to Universal Music in May last year.
Pre-save Celia on Spotify and listen to the preview on Apple Music.
