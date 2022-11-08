Tiwa Savage And Asake Link Up For "Loaded"

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage drops her latest single and video for "Loaded," featuring man-of-the-moment Asake.
Nigerian music sensation Tiwa Savage teams up with Asake for her new record "Loaded." The TG-Omori-directed music video is vibrant and edgy, with vast displays of high-end urban fashion and charisma. The song carries heavy notes of amapiano, which has quickly become a music sensation.
The iconic pop singer also addressed the scandal of her sex tape in the song, which was leaked late last year, triggering bouts of reactions. In portions of the track, Savage sings in Yoruba that she would not allow the backlash of the tape to mar her reputation or ruin her career.
The Queen of Afrobeats has continued to make her mark in music. Earlier this year, she embarked on a 17-date North American tour "Somebody's Son, named after her smash hit with iconic American singer Brandy. Earlier this year, she teamed up with Major Lazer, Major League Djz, and DJ Maphorisa for the song "Koo Koo Fun," a dance record that was produced by Don Jazzy and Stargate and accompanied by a bubbly disco music video.
The music video for "Loaded" is further heightened by Asake's charm and bravado. The YBNL artist rose to unprecedented fame because of his sound and compelling music. The "Mr. Money" singer has taken Nigerian radio waves by storm this year. He continues to dominate music conversations and has quickly become a fan favorite.
Watch the music video for "Loaded" below.
