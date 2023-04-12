Tiwa Savage Creates Her Utopia In New Video for Single 'Stamina'
The Nigerian songstress teams up with Ayra Starr and Young Jonn to make sure you can keep up!
Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savageis back, ladies and gents! This time around the star has assembled some of the faves to bring fans a new music video for single "Stamina." The amapiano-inspired tune features fellow Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr and record producer-turned-singerYoung Jonn. Veteran music video director Clarence Peters made magic with the Magicsticks produced single, as fans are treated to a supernatural, lively ode to Nigerian folklore.
The trio brought the elements that make each of them stand out so tall above the rest, so getting to experience the combination is one Afrobeats fans won't overlook. "Stamina, stamina, you gon need some more stamina." The sensual track offers something for everyone: an aura of hopeless romance while coated in a sexy, confident layer of going after what you want — consensually.
Magicsticks, yet again, showcases his ear for what's hot on the continent as the young producer marries the classic Afrobeats flow with a South African amapiano beat set to keep bodies moving and grooving. The trio beautifully blends their voices amongst each other and over the beat, with Savage leading the way by serenading listeners at the song's start and chorus, allowing Young Jonn the space to explore his own sound. Starr comes in toward the conclusion, lending her infamously raspy, lusty voice to the Afropop, Afrobeats, and Amapiano blended tune.
The visual experience was notable as each performer got a chance to be transformed into Peters's versions of pantheons of indigenous Nigerian folklore. Jonn's fire-filled eyes, Starr's green-feathered garment, and Savage in her pink angelic look all speak to the majesty that the trio conveys. African ancestral glamour is on full display as supporting dancers are coated in gold finishings, and tribal detailings affiliated with West African heritage.