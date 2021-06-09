Tkay Maidza Shares the Surreal Visuals For 'Cashmere'
Zimbabwean-born Australian rapper, Tkay Maidza, has dropped the music video for her single 'Cashmere' which features on her upcoming EP 'Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3.'
The Australian-Zimbabwean rapper, Tkay Maidza, has recently shared the fun and flora-filled visuals for her latest single "Cashmere". The track features on her upcoming and highly anticipated Last Year Was Weird, Vol.3. EP. The "Cashmere" music video is a dreamy and surreal production that gives a taste of what's to come from the young artist who is reportedly set to tour with American singer, Princess Nokia.
In the "Cashmere" video, Tkay Maidza is seen driving a yellow pick-up truck into a flower field when suddenly, the vehicle takes flight into the sky. The visuals are mind-bending and transition from the real to the surreal with tiny versions of the artist placed inside the flowers. The short number is a mellow blend of rap and heavy bass guitar. As to be expected, Tkay Maidza starts the song off with an edgy quip: "You ain't safe if you haven't lived your life with no fear."
Tkay Maidza made her debut on the music scene in 2014 at just 18 with the the bubbly "U-Huh track which landed her comparisons to English rapper, Azealia Banks. In 2020, she then released her singles "Syrup" and "Kim" in collaboration with the American singer, Young Baby Tate. These two tracks are also featured on her upcoming EP. Tkay Maidza is certainly a talent we're keeping on our radar and so should you.
The Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 EP will be released next month on July 9.
Watch the "Cashmere" music video below:
