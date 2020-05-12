music
Rufaro Samanga
May. 12, 2020 07:41AM EST
Album cover art.

The British-Nigerian singer, Tomi Agape has released her new single "London".

Listen to Tomi Agape's New Single 'London'

The British-Nigerian singer's new single "London" is part of her upcoming EP set to drop later this month.

British-Nigerian Alté singer Tomi Agape recently dropped her latest single titled "London". The smooth and mellow track is the second track set to appear on her upcoming EP due for release later this month. "London" follows the release of "This Way" which dropped earlier this year in March.

British-Ghanaian producer Juls works closely with Tomi Agape on "London" to create a feel-good and laidback jam. The measured use of percussive instrumentals adds to the easy feel of the track which pays homage to the British city that has greatly shaped the artist's experience of music.

With lyrics like "Take it on the chin don't stop/Meditation for the heart/Lucid dreaming when I'm lost/The reality gets too much," the artist sings about rising above hardships and keeping it moving against all odds.

Describing where she sees the future of music going in an interview with OkayAfrica , Tomi Agape says, "I see It being political.. I see people speaking their unwavering truths." She goes on to add that, "African music to me is going to play a huge role in the future of music, as it already is. African-Americans are already being influenced... they feel that need and want to go back to their roots. They want to be included. They're hearing the beats, the drums, the melodies and they're saying 'that's dope! Not only is that dope but I feel it on a deeper level.'"

Listen to "London" on Apple Music:

Listen to "London" on Spotify:

nigeria nigerian music tomi agape music juls
