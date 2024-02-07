Torlowei Hails Historic Spot at Harrods as “Pivotal Moment for African Fashion on the Global Stage”

Founded by the dynamic mother-daughter design duo, Patience Torlowei and Mojisola Adegbile, Torlowei has found a new stockist in London’s Harrods, the world's premier luxury department store. It’s no small feat, as Torlowei would be gracing Harrods’ lingerie section, becoming the first West African brand to do so.

“Planting our flag as the first West African-based luxury womenswear brand to be stocked at Harrods isn’t just a personal triumph; it’s a pivotal moment for African fashion on the global stage,” Adegbile, Torlowie’s CEO tells OkayAfrica.

The celebrity-loved brand worn by certified cool girls like Yvonne Orji, June Ambrose, Golda Roseheuvel and Tems, will bring its timeless elegance, classic sensibility, and Afrocentric essentials to the heart of London, from February 15 to March 15, 2024.

“We carry a tremendous responsibility to champion African talent and break down barriers for aspiring designers. Our Harrods partnership goes beyond just retail opportunities; it’s a conversation starter. We are showcasing the depth and diversity of African design, from intricate handwork to cutting-edge silhouettes,” Adegbile added.

The collaboration isn’t a lucky break, said Adegbile, but a culmination of years of dedication to quality, pushing boundaries, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. It proves that African luxury isn’t a trend but a force to be reckoned with.

The synergy between mother and daughter mirrors the duality and fluidity that resides in Torlowei’s creations. The brand’s hallmark is the seamless fusion of sophistication and femininity, establishing it as a timeless and classic brand. Every piece in Torlewei’s collection tells the African story and embodies a harmonious blend of refinement.

The brand will be hosting an exclusive pop-up event at the London store on February 15. This is a significant milestone that amplifies the narrative of diversity and African representation in the global fashion scene.

Torlowei has been leaving a trail of first-time achievements. Under a different name, as Patience Please, in 2009 it became the first registered lingerie manufacturer in Nigeria. The Esther dress, which Patience designed for a friend and named after her mother, is displayed at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in Washington D.C. and is the first piece of haute couture to join its permanent collection.

“For aspiring African designers, the message is clear: believe in your vision, invest in your craft, and tell your stories authentically,” Adegbile advised. “The global market craves fresh narratives, unique perspectives, and a touch of soul – qualities that African fashion embodies in abundance.”