literature
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
May. 31, 2021 12:18PM EST
Photo credit MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP via Getty Images

Katrina Esau, one of the last remaining speakers of a Khoisan language that was thought extinct nearly 40 years ago, teaching her native tongue to a group of school children in Upington, South Africa.

South African Children's Book '!Qhoi nla Tjhoi' Hopes to Revive a Dying Ancient Language

Famed 88-year-old South African Khoi-San, N/uu storyteller and writer Katrina Esau has launched Tortoise and Ostrich, the first book published in one of the world's oldest languages.

Katrina Esau recently published an old folktale in her native N/uu language of the Khoi-San people, regarded as Africa's first people and whose language spans over thousands of years. Tortoise and Ostrich or !Qhoi nla Tjhoi is the first story written in the almost extinct N/uu language. The book is a history-defining literary debut that evidences Africa's culture of oral storytelling, and encapsulates why the language and the people need to be protected. The book follows Esau's South Africa 2020 National Honorary Award, titled the Order of the Baobab in Silver, for her excellent contribution to the preservation of a language.

Undimmed by her amazing age, Esau spoke about her book in N/uu at the recent launch of Tortoise and Ostrich, hosted by the National Library of South Africa. The children's story is about Ostrich and Tortoise who happen to come across a clay pot and decide to race for it. Tortoise ultimately wins. The story carries with it many wonderous meanings and meanders into friendship, strength, outwitting competition and how the tortoise got its shell — much like many other folktales that were used to teach children about animals, nature and people. According to IOL, Esau wrote the book with the help of her granddaughter Claudia Snyman, and said she wants the book to create an awareness of the N/uu langauge and help take it forward. Snyman translated the book into Afrikaans and English.

Khoi-San languages have been described some of the "critically endangered" languages around the world. Furthermore, the Khoi-San were marked as illiterate by the Dutch colonisers. Esau's book breaks this myth as N/uu is written in its own style and format, characterised by numerous distinct clicks which influenced Nguni languages such as Xhosa and Zulu. The Khoi-San were forced to take on the Afrikaans language and assimilate into the Coloured culture, marking Esau one of only two surviving speakers of the language, according to 702. The beloved grandmother struggles tirelessly for the survival of the language and reportedly hosts weekly classes for 30 to 40 children in Upington, Northern Cape.

Tortoise and Ostrich will, hopefully, chart a path to remembering South Africa's and Africa's authentic identity. Kenyan author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o, aged 83 and with over twenty books under his belt, wrote his latest book The Perfect Nine in his native Gikuyu. The continent and our dying native languages could definitely benefit from more books being written in vernacular.

Read: The NOMMO Awards Long List Spotlights The Best Of African Speculative Fiction

In 2020, Esau was honoured as a South African Living Human Legend for her ''high degree of knowledge and skills to perform or recreate specific elements of the intangible cultural heritage''. Ostritch and Tortoise will also be translated into SeTswana, IsiZulu, IsiXhosa and the Nama language spoken mostly in Namibia. The Ostrich and the Tortoise is published by New Africa Books and proceeds will go to Esau's ongoing efforts to preserve the language. The book can be purchased online or in person at the Melville-based bookstore Book Circle Capital.

Related Articles Around the Web
south africa katarina esau tortoise and ostrich south african literature khoi-san language arts and culture literature
News Brief
Image from Getty

Here's What We Know About #ReleaseThe21, Ghana's Latest LGBTQI+ Rights Movement

#ReleaseThe21 is a solidarity movement that aims to amplify the voices of 21 Ghanaian LGBTQI+ activists who are reportedly still behind bars after being unlawfully arrested 10 days ago during a conference hosted by human rights organisation, Rightify Ghana.

Ghana's queer community has taken to Twitter in a moving demonstration that calls for solidarity following Ghana's latest crackdown on innocent members of the LGBTQI+ community. 21 Ghanaian activists were arrested on May 21, during a conference where paralegals and activists were undergoing training in support of the LGBTQI+ community. The police allegedly barged in during the workshop, took photographs of the members and ceased their possessions before arresting them.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Cassper Nyovest Rides The Amapiano Wave With His New Single 'Siyathandana'

Ahead of the release of his much-anticipated 2021 album Short And Sweet 2.0, currently available for pre-save, Cassper Nyovest teases music fans with his new single 'Siyathandana', featuring Abidoza and Boohle.