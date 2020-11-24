grammys
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Nov. 24, 2020 09:33AM EST
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

OS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Trevor Noah attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

South Africa's Trevor Noah to Host 2021 Grammys

South African comedian and host of 'The Daily Show', Trevor Noah, has been announced as the Master of Ceremonies for the 63rd Grammys which are set to air in January of next year.

According to reports by Rolling Stone, South African comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, has been announced as the official host for the upcoming 63rd Grammys. This will mark an end to American musician Alicia Keys' two-year role as Master of Ceremonies and see a comedian returning to the stage as host of the awards show. And as everyone knows by now, Noah is quite the comedian at awards shows in particular.

READ: Trevor Noah's 'Great Xhosa Phrase' at the Oscars Was Very On Brand

Speaking about the recent announcement in a press statement, Noah says:

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event. I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I, too, know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!"

Harvey Mason Junior, chair and interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, has described Noah as a "dynamic host, comedian and personality" and echoed that the academy is "thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music's Biggest Night for the first time," according to Variety.

Noah himself was previously nominated for a Grammy last year in the "Best Comedy Album" category for his Son of Patricia production. The nomination followed shortly after he had become the first African comedian ever to completely sell-out New York's Madison Square Garden. This, of course, is in addition to all the Emmy nominations he has racked up for his continued work with The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

The 2021 Grammys are set to be broadcast on Sunday, January 31st of next year on American television network, CBS. The awards show will also be live-streamed and made accessible via the Grammys' official website.

