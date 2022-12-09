Trevor Noah Bids Farewell to 'The Daily Show'
The South African comedian closed out his final appearance at 'The Daily Show' with an emotional farewell.
On Thursday (December 9th), Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of The Daily Show. The episode was full of bittersweet euphoria and emotion. During the heartfelt final moments, the now-former Daily Show host thanked his viewers, and reflected on his first days on the show and how far he had progressed.
"I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you," Noah said. "I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill the audience... And I look at this now and I don't take it for granted, ever. Every seat that's ever been filled to watch something that I'm doing, I always appreciate it. "Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips. Everyone who's ever had an opinion."
In a heartwarming portion of the show, Noah gave Black women their flowers and credited them as the sources of his ideas that have pushed the show.
"I've often been credited with having these grand ideas, and I'm like, 'Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?' From my mom, my grandma, my aunts," Noah said. "I'll tell you now, do yourself a favor, if you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women. They are a lot of the reason I am here. I'm grateful to them, and I'm grateful to every single one of you. It's been an honor."
The 38-year-old also shared that hosting the show has been one of his "greatest challenges."
"I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days. You know, we've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time," said Noah.
In September, the comedian shared the news that he would be leaving the show.
"It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said at the time. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up.”
As far as what is next for Noah, he will kick off his 28-city U.S "Off The Record Tour" in January 2023, and recently took to social media to share that he would be adding London, UK to the lineup for a November, 23, 2023 show,
- Watch: Burna Boy Chats To Trevor Noah About Being The First Nigerian To Sell Out MSG ›
- ‘Homegoing’ Author Yaa Gyasi Chats with Trevor Noah on the Thread that Unites Africans & African Americans ›
- Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba Score Nominations For 72nd Emmys ›