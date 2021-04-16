Tru Hitz and Co Kayn Drop Joint EP ‘The Wave’

Image Supplied

South African hip-hop producers Tru Hitz and Co Kayn release new Joint EP 'The Wave' featuring Yanga Chief, Stogie T, Maglera Doe Boy, Indigo Stella, YoungstaCPT, Big Star Johnson and many more.