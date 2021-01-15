culture
Nobantu Shabangu
Jan. 15, 2021 09:57AM EST
Photo supplied by Ubunifu Space.

Ubunifu Space members. From left to right: , David Osafo, Shay Sade , Monique Touko, Bryan Obonyo and Ian Opolot.

Ubunifu Space Docu-Series Features Riky Rick, Sho Madjozi, Shekinah & More

Ubunifu Space's latest episode is narrated by Riky Rick and features cameos from Sho Madjozi, Shekinah, DJ Maphorisa, Moonchild Sanelly and YoungstaCPT.

Ubunifu Space, a popular London-based arts and culture YouTube channel, has released its eight-part docu-series. The series follows the small colourful team touring Africa with the latest episode zoning in on Cape Town, South Africa. It is a must-watch episode which features Cape Town-based rapper, YoungstaCPT, taking the collective on a tour of the mother city. Sho Madjozi, Moonchild Sanelly, DJ Maphorisa and Shekinah are additional appearances to watch out for. The series is narrated by hip-hop rapper, Riky Rick.

The #UbuOnTour series premiered last year on the 21st of December and recounts Ubunifu Space's first time in South Africa a year ago. The first two episodes focused on Johannesburg's riveting arts and culture scene. The latest fourth episode shows Ubunifu Space sampling Cape Town's music, food, dance and night life culture. The docuseries would not be complete without South Africa's top music artists who make cameos alongside young music hopefuls.

Ubunifu Space includes Bryan Obonyo (Kenya) David Osafo and Ian Opolot (Uganda), Monique Touko (Zimbabwe-Cameroon) and Shay Sade (Nigeria).The five make up the collective of Black Africans living in London who were all motivated to cultivate the musical palates of Londoners. Ubunifu Space originally rose to international stardom through their reaction videos which centered music from across the African continent. Their reaction videos have amassed over 40 million views on YouTube and have created a diverse and critical voice for music coming out of Africa. The collective has exposed gqom and amapiano to the world with their reaction video to gqom hit "Omunye" by Distruction Boyz featuring Benny Maverick and Dladla Mshunqisi.

Obonyo, who is the founder and co-host of Ubunifu Space, reflected on the success of the YouTube channel saying:

"Not every reaction channel has the goal of creating a cultural footprint. This showed us that what we're doing is very impactful. This isn't just a reaction video platform. We really can draw links and connections between ourselves and our brothers and sisters on the continent. This is a platform that represents that and showcases those stories."

Watch Ubunifu Space's #UbuOnTour fourth episode below:

#UBUONTOUR Docu-Series EP.4 || Cape Town (Part 2) www.youtube.com

