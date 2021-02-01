Photo by BADRU KATUMBA/AFP via Getty Images.

A supporter of Ugandan musician turned politician Bobi Wine, waves Ugandan flag during his presidential rally in Fort Portal on November 23, 2020.

Opinion: The MTV MAMAs Shouldn't Be Happening in Uganda

"How can MTV and Viacom executives, who claim to be supportive of Black Lives Matter, now look the other way when those lives are African?"