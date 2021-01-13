Uganda Enforces Social Media Shutdown as Presidential Elections Draw Closer

Shatta Wale '1 Don'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="59dc5efff6dfa30e9c6006f5723a24c5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rFEX9wmdbdE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/shatta-wale" target="_self">Shatta Wale</a></strong> kicks off his year by letting go the new single and music video for "1 Don," which sees the Ghanaian heavyweight going in over dancehall synths & drums for a boastful and uplifting new tune. The track's accompanying music video, shot by <strong>PKMI</strong>, follows Shatta Wale as he goes from a hotel bed to its outdoor villa as he's backed by a crew of friends.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/shatta-wale-1-don-listen/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
The Big Hash 'Peace of Mind'<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/za/album/peace-of-mind-single/1547539626"></iframe><p><strong></strong><strong>The Big Hash</strong> announced that he was leaving <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/innanetwav" target="_self"><strong>innanetwav</strong></a>, the popular hip-hop collective he has been part of since he showed up on the scene. He didn't cite reasons for his departure, but he promised new music. This morning, the singer and rapper delivered on his promise when he released the song "Peace of Mind," an R&B number that sees Hash croon about a lover he wants out of his life because he needs peace of mind. </p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/the-big-hash-new-single-peace-of-mind/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Sia 'Hey Boy' feat. Burna Boy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="65649b7adbd9b9f6bb3e6d57725b7f86"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JO0KjMapUqY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian singer and songwriter <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/burna-boy" target="_self">Burna Boy</a></strong> has hopped on the remix of Sia's "Hey Boy." <strong>Sia</strong> first took to her social media platforms on Tuesday to break the news. Both the new remix and the original song are a part of the soundtrack to the Australian pop stars' forthcoming feature film, <em>Music</em>, which she wrote and directed. This new "Hey Boy" remix comes with a very colourful and detailed animated video directed by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/rafatoon/?hl=en" target="_blank">Rafatoon</a>. The clip sees an animated Sia character performing to an outrageously exciting wolf audience and an animated Burna Boy alongside zebra-striped backup dancers.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/burna-boy-sia-hey-boy-remix/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
SKinniez 'Remixes & Edits' Vol. 3<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=2354858011/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/track=759283906/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://djskinniez.bandcamp.com/album/remixes-edits-vol-3">Remixes & Edits Vol.3 by SKinniez</a></iframe><p>South African producer <a href="https://twitter.com/djskinniez" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>SKinniez</strong></a>'s new release <em>Remixes & Edits Vol. 3</em> contains remixes to songs by <strong>PRO, Kanye West, Aminé, Anderson.Paak</strong> and more. One of the most prolific producers in South Africa's rich alternative electronic music scene <a href="https://twitter.com/djskinniez" target="_blank">SKinniez </a>aka <strong>DJ SKinniez</strong> hits the ground running as he kicks the year off with the release of his new project.<span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/skinniez-new-ep-remixes-edits-vol-3-stream/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Buju 'So Lovely'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cb4678b63837e06d54b8a2cb0e834484"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRSh3dJt-rE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Buju</strong> had a strong showing last year signing to <strong>Burna Boy</strong>'s Spaceship Records and dropping the "Lenu" remix, which made it as one of our <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nigerian-music-songs-best-2020/" target="_blank">Best Nigerian Songs of 2020</a>. He now returns in full force with the new single and music video for "So Lovely," another highly-captivating afro-fusion affair.</p><p><a href="https://music.empi.re/solovely" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
TonicMotion 'Drums of WAR' EP<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/ca/album/drums-of-war-ep/1535709562"></iframe><p>Muzi Tembe aka <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/tonicmotion/" target="_blank">TonicMotion</a></strong> from Empangeni, South Africa, might still be a senior in high school, but is not here to play. The 18-year-old producer's new EP, <em>Drums of WAR</em>', showcases a new wave of amapiano we can all tap into. In <em>Drums of War</em>, TonicMotion flawlessly blends deep house and amapiano together to make his own distinct sound. The 5-track EP will take you through a trance-like state and will make you want to sway your body and move your feet.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/amapiano-south-africa-tonicmotion/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Bosom P-Yung 'Wonhuso' Remix feat. Medikal & Joey B<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/gh/album/wonhuso-feat-medikal-joey-b-remix-single/1547962448"></iframe><p>The buzzing <strong>Bosom P-Yung</strong>, who made it onto our <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/ghana-music-songs-best-2020/?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1" target="_blank">Best Ghanaian Songs of 2020</a> with his viral "Atta Adwoa," comes through with a star-packed remix for his single "Wonhuso." Fellow Ghanaians Medikal and Joey B join the rising artist for this highly-energetic revisit to the track. </p><p><a href="https://music.apple.com/gh/album/wonhuso-feat-medikal-joey-b-remix-single/1547962448" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Emtee 'Wave'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="39c61939ad2c89f73cd62890a3b46f29"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pQ7elf9r2tA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A year since its release, <strong>Emtee</strong>'s single "Wave" finally gets treated to visuals. The song was released around the same time last year, and was one of the first singles the rapper, singer and producer dropped since taking the independent route after leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment. The video was shot in Cape Town on the coast and was directed by Shakeel Toefy. It shows scenes of Emtee performing at the beach, spending time on the balcony of a mansion and performing inside and in front of a Mercedes Benz—a fitting detail as Emtee raps, <em>"</em><em>I'm putting in work, back on the turf, savin' up for a Merc.</em><em>"</em></p><p style=""><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/emtee-wave-music-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
A-Reece '$TRICTLY 4 MY B*TCH'<iframe src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https://soundcloud.com/user-256318544/trickly-4-my-btch" width="100%" height="480" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="113cdb91f67a4a381c6811c1fa1d9e41"></iframe><p><strong><a href="https://twitter.com/reece_youngking" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A-Reece </a></strong>gives fans "$TRICTLY 4 MY B*TCH" to chew on while they await <em>Paradi$e 2,</em> his upcoming album. "$TRICTLY 4 MY B*TCH" sees the popular Pretoria-based lyricist rap explicitly about his relationship that has surpassed his expectations (<em>"Two years later I can't believe we still together/ Last year I didn't even think that we would see December/ I'm guessin' that we're God's favourites"</em>) over a minimalist beat that's sample and key-driven.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/a-reece-strictly-4-my-b-tch-listen/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
<h2>Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/user/okayafricaofficial/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Spotify here</a> and <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0?mt=1&app=music&at=1001lph9" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Apple Music here</a>.</h2><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>