(Photo by SUMY SADURNI/AFP via Getty Images)

Stella Nyanzi (C), a prominent Ugandan activist and government critic, is arrested by police officers as she organised a protest for more food distribution by the government to people who has been financially struggling by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kampala, on May 18, 2020

Stella Nyanzi Has Been Arrested for Protesting the 'Slow Distribution of Food' In Uganda