Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 28, 2020 07:59AM EST

Ugandan Political Activist Barbara Allimadi Passes Away

Bobi Wine and other opposition leaders have paid tribute to Barbara Allimadi, the political activist known for her defiant 'bra protests', who has recently passed away.

Ugandan political activist Barbara Allimadi has recently passed away, according to reports by Daily Monitor. Allimadi was found dead in her home in Kiwatule last night and police have subsequently opened an investigation into her death. The cause of her death is not yet known. Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has joined other other opposition leaders in paying tribute to Allimadi on social media. Allimadi, who was the Diaspora Coordinator for the Alliance for National Transformation(ANT)-Diaspora, was only 48.

Allimadi's brother, Milton Allimadi confirmed the news of her death in a statement saying, "Family and friends, it is with a very heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing our site Barbara Allimadi." He added that, "She was also an activist, a champion of democracy in Uganda. She will be greatly missed."

Back in 2012, Allimadi organised mass demonstrations after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a police officer in broad daylight. The protests became infamous in Uganda and were referred to as the "bra protests".

Speaking in an interview with The Observer, Allimadi described her decision to protest saying, "...I was seriously offended that a police force that is supposed to protect us had assaulted a woman in front of everyone." She went on to add that, "I had lost fear and respect for the police and I was not afraid to show my bra [yeah, the image of those fierce women in bras is a lasting one]." Asked whether she was afraid to show her bra, she replied simply, "All my bras are beautiful."

Rest in power to a fierce defender of justice.

Read some of the tributes to Allimadi on social media below:








