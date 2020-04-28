Ugandan Political Activist Barbara Allimadi Passes Away

<p>South Africa is in a 35-day-long national lockdown, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. It is an uncertain time for creatives. All film productions have been postponed, which, for independent production companies like <a href="https://www.puopha.co.za/" target="_blank"><strong>Puo Pha</strong></a>, carries a financial burden. "I'm not doing well. I have mixed emotions. But it has given me time to replenish, adjust and have a new plan," Moloi explains. </p><p>The first season of <em>Tjovitjo</em> premiered on Netflix mid-April and the second season will follow on April 29. The drama series first played on South Africa's biggest public channel, <em>SABC 1</em> in 2017. For its pilot episode, the show recorded 5.7 million viewers while its second episode pulled a viewership of 4.3 million.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE3MDY4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDQyNDM3NX0.ipMcoIW87Mopoij8Uvn0sk_Qusbld40uGHCbd5dDM6Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="f3931" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4ca74444c9b310bc4293934447fa0d9d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A pantsula dancer in action, wearing charcoal Dickies pants, an army green shirt and white All Stars. ">
Apart from several well-known actors, the show made use of mainly first-time and non-actors. Common among all of them was that they were pantsula dancers. Photo by Siphiwe Mhlambi.
</script></p><p><em>Tjovitjo</em> follows the lives of a dance group called amaTjovitjo, led by the commanding, charming and scary protagonist Mafred (played by versatile actor <strong>Warren Masemola</strong>). </p><p>Beyond the show being a portrayal of isipantsula—a dance style that became popular in South African townships in the 1950s, in the shadow of apartheid—it is too a portrayal of the township. It delves into poverty, dysfunctional black families, abuse, lynching, and other various issues that plague the township. </p><p>The township is the canvas, Vincent and director, writer and producer Lodi Matsetela are the quintessential painters, wielding the brush, the colors, the strokes, in new beauty and story. </p><p>"I think we can admit that, for a long time, the South African film industry has struggled to find its identity. We literally mimic American cinema in mannerisms, style and structure. <em>Tjovitjo</em> was a cry to break away from that pattern," says Moloi. </p><p>"My business partner, Lodi Matsetela, and I understood that we were going to get backlash for it. But we were willing to be sacrificial lambs. So we're desperate in separating ourselves from the rest of other filmmakers in style, tone, structure and in everything else you can think of. We were prepared to fail."</p><p>The show arrived on screen seemingly at the perfect time. Blackness, particularly questioning how the township was being presented on television, movies, art had reached the mainstream and was dominating social media conversations. </p><p>For Moloi, the idea felt late. He asserts it had preceded the videos of <a href="https://www.news24.com/Archives/City-Press/Pantsula-dancers-hit-the-big-time-in-new-Beyonce-video-20150430" target="_blank"><strong>Beyoncé</strong></a> and <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/pantsula-dance-video-sons-of-kemet-in-the-castle-of-my-skin-lebogang-rasethaba/" target="_self"><strong>Sons of Kemet</strong></a>, who used isipantsula in their music videos. Before hitting the screens, the show had been in development for five years.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE3MDY4NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTI5NTcwM30.4CROd6XL070E-qEwvlRvA6Nz5Cv3rszkWXGRKWX2YxY/img.jpg?width=980" id="2aaa8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="916a2e3dee291c517f788ac6e1a95c93" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lead actor Warren Masemola standing posing with a group of dancers on the set of Tjovitjo.">
Beyond the show being a portrayal of isipantsula, it is too a portrayal of the township. Photo by Siphiwe Mhlambi.
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE3MDY4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzczMzk0NH0.ZaF7bVaNrQtYDotkEFw6z9zrv5xSpFdz6CnmoJvL6XU/img.jpg?width=980" id="9edfd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2fb828479a9b738fffd132febbfdc2a3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A young pantsula dancer shows off his acrobatic moves. ">
Above being a television show, Tjovitjo was a socio-economic uplifting project, and for an unequal country like South Africa, this is a role that cannot go unnoticed. Photo by Siphiwe Mhlambi.
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4a76379d64d097c981d1e981c35e424"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rKqMT6_ZwMw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Tjovitjo Trailer</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKqMT6_ZwMw&feature=emb_logo" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p>
