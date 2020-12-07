South African Queer Artist Umlilo Shares Striking Electro Performance
South African queer activist and musician, Umlilo, has released his post-apocalyptic live-show performance recorded at the Women's Jail at Constitution Hill. The dark, avant-garde and politically charged visuals make for a revolutionary watch.
South Africa's boundary breaking artist Umlilo has released a coronavirus-related, post dystopian performance. Umlilo returns with a stylish and futuristic flair in the twenty minute mini concert. The live show was recently recorded at South Africa's historic Women's Jail at Constitution Hill known as ConHill. The queer artivist, artist and activist, delivers a stunning performance that reignites femme power and celebrates all things queer. Umlilo reportedly performed songs from their acclaimed EPs Shades of Kwaai and Aluta. Not one to shy aware from the politics of the body, gender, sexuality and society this performance is one for a watch party with woke friends.
Read: Watch Umlilo & Sean K's Video For 'Emoyeni'
The Cape Town based artist gives a salacious show accompanied by international dance sensations Llewellyn "Lulubelle" Mnguni, Kyle Holland, and Roberto "Lotion the Star". The avant-garde performance starts with the artist wearing a dystopian oxygen mask with a sexy leather outfit finished off with luminous green scarf. Umlilo is known for their mystique and gender-bending style and the performance unravels into a curation of their unique signature. A provocateur, Umlilo's performance carries a high energy yet is at times somber; voice recordings of apartheid activists musing on apartheid play in the background. The androgynous fearless artist has previously been commended by Vice for their artistic flexibility and intellectually thought provoking works. They perform songs with elements of soul, kwaito, hip-hop, electro, gqom and punk.
Famous struggle icon, Winnie Madikizela Mandela, was one of many of prolific apartheid activists imprisoned in the Women's Jail. ConHill has turned the site from its dark past to one that celebrates all freedom. Afropunk and other radical events are held at the Women's Jail. Umlilo's commentary on queer slurs and South Africa's racism are creatively captured throughout the performance. They capture the spirit of their generation with political musings, queer activism and dance-floor bangers.
Shades of Kwaai and Aluta are both available to stream on Spotify.
Watch Umlilo live at "Blooming Sounds of Joburg" recorded at Constitution Hill on YouTube.
Umlilo live - Blooming Sounds from Joburg www.youtube.com
- South African Kwaai Diva Umlilo Shares The Striking Video For ... ›
- Umlilo's South African Music Video For "The Elements" ›
- Cape Town Kwaai Diva Umlilo's 'Magic Man' Video - OkayAfrica ›
- Umlilo 'Out Of My Face' - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch Umlilo & Sean K's Video For 'Emoyeni' - OkayAfrica ›
- Kwaai Diva Umlilo Shares A 30-Minute “Sonic Eruption" On His ... ›