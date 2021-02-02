Upcoming Disney+ Series Based on Kingdom of Wakanda
Ryan Coogler is reportedly working on a new television series with Disney+ that is based on 'Black Panther's' Kingdom of Wakanda.
Ryan Coogler is reportedly working a new television series with Disney+. Very few details and specifics have been as yet announced although the upcoming television series will be set in the Kingdom of Wakanda, the fictional country in Coogler's culturally impactful Marvel film, Black Panther. The exciting news comes just a few months after Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, passed away in August of last year.
According to Deadline, Disney recently signed a 5-year deal with Coogler's Proximity Media which will allow the media company to create a number of television productions for divisions within Disney aside from Disney+. Speaking about the collaboration, Coogler says in a statement that "it's an honour to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company." He goes on to add that, "Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true."
In a press statement released by Disney, the company says:
"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation. With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."
Coogler is currently working on the sequel to Black Panther following the first film's commercial success across the board. However, following Boseman's death, his character T'Challa will no longer be re-cast in the sequel out of respect for the immensely talented actor and his legacy.
