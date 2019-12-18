television
Uzo Aduba and Zackary Momoh to Star Alongside Lupita Nyong'o In Upcoming 'Americanah' Series

The 10-episode limited series, executive produced by Danai Gurira, will premiere on HBO Max.

News surrounding the upcoming limited series Americanahbased on Chimamanda Adichie's seminal novel of the same name— just got even more exciting. Uzo Aduba as well as British-Nigerian actor Zackary Momoh will star alongside series lead Lupita Nyong'o in the HBO Max series. Tony-winning actress Danai Gurira is the series' showrunner and the pilot writer.

Momoh will play Obinze, the love interest of the protagonist Ifemelu (played by Nyong'o), while Emmy-Winning Aduba will star as Aunty Uju, Ifemelu's "young aunt and confidant," according to Variety. The character is described as "a highly intelligent doctor, Uju left Nigeria under tumultuous circumstances and has resettled in America to build a better life for herself and her son Dike."

Here's a full description of Americanah via Shadow and Act:

Americanah tells the story of Ifemelu (Nyong'o), a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh). Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the west, with Ifemelu heading for America, where, despite her academic success, she is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be Black. Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London. A highly lauded tale that has become a leader in the cultural conversation, Americanah is an incredible exploration of the human experience that crosses three continents to give an empathetic, compelling view of the complex realities of race, politics, immigration and identity.

The 10-episode series will also be executive produced by Gurira, who spoke about the stories impact on broadening perspectives of African women. "Through Americanah, Chimamanda brought the African female voice into mainstream consciousness in an unprecedented way. It is intellectually incisive, indicting, yet full of humor, and riddled with humanity. She makes unheard voices familiar, universal and yet palpably specific," said Gurira. "I am honored to bring her incredible novel to life on the screen. I'm thrilled to collaborate once again with Lupita who brings her astounding ability as a performer and producer shepherding this project, along with HBO MAX's unbridled enthusiasm to bring this groundbreaking narrative to the TV audience."

Momoh previously starred in the show Seven Seconds as well as the Harriet. Next, the actor is set to star in HBO's upcoming sci-fi drama The Nevers. Aduba, who recently interviewed her costar Nyong'o in the latest episode of Inside the Actor's Studio, will be starring in Miss Virginia next.

HBO Max, which is slated to launch in 2020 has announced a string of programming, including a new series from Issa Rae called Rap Sh*t. No date has been given for Americanah's premiere as of yet, but we'll keep you posted.

