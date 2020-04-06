music
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 06, 2020 06:31AM EST
Image vcourtesy of artist.

Valerie Omari Shines in Apple Music's 'New Artist Spotlight' for April.

Valerie Omari Shines in Apple Music's 'New Artist Spotlight'

Apple Music honors Congolese-born and Cape Town-based musician Valerie Omari as this month's artist to look out for.

Apple Music's "New Artist Spotlight" for this month is Congolese-born and Cape Town-based singer Valerie Omari.

The honor comes after Omari released her explosive debut EP Therefore I Am last year. The 7-track project is a palpably raw and uncensored exploration of the frequently changing tides in romantic relationships and is the official follow-up to her 2018 debut single "Just Like the Rain".

Valerie Omari - Just Like The Rain youtu.be

Omari can be considered one of the more "quintessential" R&B/Soul artists in South Africa. Borrowing elements of fusion at times, her unique and blended sound is what landed her on our recent 7 South African Female R&B/Soul Artists to Watch in 2020 list alongside Elaine, Lucille Slade, Naye Ayla and several others.

READ: South African Women Dropped the Best Debuts of 2019

Describing how she feels about being spotlighted as this month's up-and-coming artist by Apple Music, Omari says, "Firstly, this is pretty amazing." She continues by saying, "I feel absolutely honoured. I am so blessed to be able to add this to yet another milestone in my career. Being selected as Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight recipient is an amazing accomplishment for me, especially being independent." Omari goes on to add that, "I appreciate all the love towards my EP "Therefore I am", and I hope my music will bless and inspire everyone now more than ever."

Other South African artists to be spotlighted by Apple Music include Mthunzi, Honeymoan, Elaine, Sho Madjozi and Sha Sha, among many others.Listen to Therefore I Am on Apple Music and Spotify



News Brief

Rexxie and Kel-P Set to Go Head-To-Head in 'Battle of Hits'

Two of Nigeria's biggest producers are set to face off on Instagram Live in a 'Battle of Hits' you won't want to miss out on.

Rexxie and Kel-P, two of Nigeria's biggest producers, are set to face off in a "Battle of Hits" on Instagram Live today at 10 PM (WAT).

This will be the third instalment of the "Battle of Hits" after Sarz and Shizzi as well as Pheelz and Masterkraft.

News Brief
Still from YouTube

Watch KCee Performing His New Single 'Sweet Mary J'

The artist performs his new reggae-inspired track at the Aktivated Sessions Studios.

Nigerian artist KCee recently dropped his new single "Sweet Mary J". The track is the artist's first official solo drop of the year and follows his 2019 album titled Eastern Conference.

KCee performed the track at the Aktivated Sessions Studios.

Interview
Justice Mukheli. Courtesy of Black Major/Bongeziwe Mabandla.

Interview: Bongeziwe Mabandla's New Album Is a Calm Meditation On Relationships

We speak with the South African artist about his captivating new album, iimini, love cycles, and the unexpected influence of Bon Iver.

"I've been playing at home for so many years and pretending to be having shows in my living room, and today it's actually happening," Bongeziwe Mabandla says, smiling out at me from my cellphone as I watch him play songs on Instagram Live, guitar close to his chest.

Two weekends ago, Mabandla was meant to be celebrating the release of his third album, iimini, at the Untitled Basement in Braamfontein in Joburg, which would no doubt have been packed with some of the many fans the musician has made since his debut release, Umlilo, in 2012. With South Africa joining many other parts of the world in a lockdown, those dates were cancelled and Mabandla, like many other artists, took to social media to still play some tracks from the album. The songs on iimini are about the life and death of a relationship—songs that are finding their way into the hearts of fans around the world, some of whom, now stuck in isolation, may be having to confront the ups and downs of love, with nowhere to hide.

The day before his Instagram Live mini-show, Mabandla spoke to OkayAfrica on lockdown from his home in Newtown about the lessons he's learned from making the album, his new-found love for Bon Iver, and how he's going to be spending his time over the next few weeks.

Interview
Lueking Photos. Courtesy of emPawa Africa.

Interview: GuiltyBeatz Proves He's Truly 'Different'

The Ghanaian producer talks to us about his debut EP, Different, the massive success of "Akwaaba," producing for Beyoncé and more.

GuiltyBeatz isn't a new name in the Ghanaian music scene. A casual music fan's first introduction to him would've likely been years ago on "Sample You," one of Mr Eazi's early breakout hits. However, he had scored his first major hit two years before that, in the Nigerian music space on Jesse Jagz' and Wizkid's 2013 hit "Bad Girl." In the years to come, the producer has gone on to craft productions for some of Ghana's most talented artists.

In the years to come, the producer has gone on to craft productions for some of Ghana's most talented artists, having worked with the likes of Efya, Pappy Kojo, Sarkodie, R2Bees, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei, Wande Coal, Moelogo and many more over the last decade. The biggest break of the talented producer's career, however, came with the arrival of his own single "Akwaaba".

In 2018, GuiltyBeatz shared "Akwaaba" under Mr Eazi's Banku Music imprint, shortly afterwards the song and its accompanying dance went viral. The track and dance graced party floors, music & dance videos, and even church auditoriums all around the world, instantly making him one of Africa's most influential producers. Awards, nominations, and festival bookings followed the huge success of "Akwaaba." Then, exactly a year later, the biggest highlight of his career so far would arrive: three production credits on Beyoncé's album The Lion King: The Gift.

