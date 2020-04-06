Valerie Omari Shines in Apple Music's 'New Artist Spotlight'
Apple Music honors Congolese-born and Cape Town-based musician Valerie Omari as this month's artist to look out for.
The honor comes after Omari released her explosive debut EP Therefore I Am last year. The 7-track project is a palpably raw and uncensored exploration of the frequently changing tides in romantic relationships and is the official follow-up to her 2018 debut single "Just Like the Rain".
Omari can be considered one of the more "quintessential" R&B/Soul artists in South Africa. Borrowing elements of fusion at times, her unique and blended sound is what landed her on our recent 7 South African Female R&B/Soul Artists to Watch in 2020 list alongside Elaine, Lucille Slade, Naye Ayla and several others.
Describing how she feels about being spotlighted as this month's up-and-coming artist by Apple Music, Omari says, "Firstly, this is pretty amazing." She continues by saying, "I feel absolutely honoured. I am so blessed to be able to add this to yet another milestone in my career. Being selected as Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight recipient is an amazing accomplishment for me, especially being independent." Omari goes on to add that, "I appreciate all the love towards my EP "Therefore I am", and I hope my music will bless and inspire everyone now more than ever."Other South African artists to be spotlighted by Apple Music include Mthunzi, Honeymoan, Elaine, Sho Madjozi and Sha Sha, among many others.Listen to Therefore I Am on Apple Music and Spotify
