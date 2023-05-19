How Victor Osimhen Wrote His Name in Naples History

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images.

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 07, 2023 in Naples, Italy.

The Nigerian and Napoli star led the Italian club to their first Serie A title in 33 years. It was a fairytale season to remember.