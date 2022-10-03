The Latest 'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Unveils New Female Black Panther

The 2-minute action-packed preview makes us wonder: Is Wakanda really forever?
Africans Assemble! The latest trailer for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever has just been released.And the trailer leads us to believe that director Ryan Coogler's talent has reached new heights.
Earlier this year, fans were treated to a sneak preview that featured Nigerian songstress Tems's beautiful cover of Bob Marley's No Woman No Cryserenading the action-packed comic adaptation.
This week's trailer opens with Queen Ramonda (legendary US talent Angela Basset), and her daughter Princess Shuri, (British actress Letitia Wright) mourning the passing of the Black Panther. In an unintentional breaking of the fourth wall, the movie's representation of T'Challa's funeral also manifests as the franchise's farewell to the beloved Chadwick Boseman, who passed in 2020 after a private battle with cancer.
The solemn mood is quickly transformed into feelings of anxiety as an ominous, Kukulcan, the Feather Serpent God is introduced to the audience via the leader of the Jabari tribe, Lord M'Baku (American actor Winston Duke). The majestic but sinister leader of the underwater realm looks to be the strongest opposition the people of Wakanda have dealt with so far, as M'Baku declares, "killing him will risk eternal war."
Americans with their guns are in full force throughout the trailer, though we're not sure whose side they're on just yet. Breakout British actress Michaela Coel makes her Marvel debut in the movie.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out November 11.