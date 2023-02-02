Wande Coal and Olamide Team Up On 'Kpe Paso'
Nigeria's Wande Coal and Olamide share "Kpe Paso," a colorful, rhythmic display of Yoruba's cultural intricacy.
Afrobeats veteran Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, popularly known as Wande Coal and industry heavy weight and YBNL boss, Olamide have collaborated on "Kpe Paso," a song that showcases their musical prowess and appreciation for Yoruba culture. In the record, the two artists, who have Yoruba backgrounds bring their renowned style to the forefront, with Wande Coal's signature vocals merging seamlessly with Olamide's sonics. The majority of the song is sung in Yoruba.
The majority of the song is sung in Yoruba, and produced by Nigerian record producer, Kel P Vibes. The music video was directed by Jyde Ajala.
This is Wande Coal's first single for 2023, and in the past the afrobeats icon has worked with Olamide on a record called "Hate Me." Their reunion on "Kpe Paso" showcases their rhythmic chemistry and lyricism.
Wande Coal has created a successful 17-year career that begun under the influence of Mo' Hits Records, a record label that was founded and led byD'banj and Don Jazzy. Ever since the release of his first album Mushin 2 Mo' Hits, the Lagos-born crooner has been on a career upswing ever since.
"Kpe Paso" is scheduled to be a part of Wande Coal's upcoming album Legend Or No Legend which will be released on March 30.
Watch the colorful music video for "Kpe Paso" below
