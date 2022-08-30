Watch: Adekunle Gold Strike Gold With "5 Star" Music Video
Adekunle Gold has released an eye-catching music video for his recent single, "5 Star."
Adekunle Gold has dropped the official music video for his newest single, "5 Star." The song is the latest release off of his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Catch Me If You Can.
The Afropop singer has become a household name who is renowned for his laidback, yet riveting music style and his distinct sonic representation of African music. Earlier this summer, Gold's "5 Star" became a smash hit that was featured on a variety of social media outlets, instantly catapulting its playability and making it a smash hit for music lovers. Following the initial release of the single, Gold sent out a heartwarming newsletter to his fans, where he was vulnerable about his struggles with sickle cell disease, and the trials and tribulations he endured as he pursued his passion for music. The colorful music video showcases Gold's progression as one of Nigeria's pioneering superstars and style icons. In spite of his fame and gained recognition, Gold has never strayed away from the silky, signature sound that he has come to claim as his own.
\u201cHas Adekunle Gold sent you your own letter \ud83d\ude2d so emotional\u201d— Pamilerin Adegoke (@Pamilerin Adegoke) 1657879662
The "5 Star" music video is a vibrant celebration of Black luxury and opulence, with exciting outfits and vibrant colors. The video also underscores the joyful exuberance that is often associated with African culture. All of Gold's looks in the video are Dolce & Gabbana, and expertly tied together by well-respected Nigerian fashion designer Ugo Mozie. Over the course of his career, Gold has cemented his reputation over the years as one of the most prominent artists of the Afropop genre and its coexistence with Afrobeats. His critically-acclaimed album, Catch Me If You Can, which features well-known names like Davido and Lucky Daye has already garnered approximately 300 million streams.
Watch the music video for "5 Star" below.
