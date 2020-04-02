Watch Cameroonian Drag Artist Bebe Zahara Benet's New Music Video for 'Banjo'
Video Premiere: Bebe Zahara Benet releases the colourful visuals for her latest single 'Banjo' ahead of her upcoming EP 'Broken English'.
Cameroonian drag artist Bebe Zahara Benet has just released the colourful visuals to her latest single 'Banjo'.
The single, which features on her upcoming Broken English EP, is the follow-up to several EPs she's released in the past including Face and Kisses & Feathers as well as a number of singles including "Fun Tonite", "Get Fierce (Lose Yourself)" and "Starting a Fire".
Listen to "Banjo" on Apple Music and Spotify.
For avid followers of the reality show "RuPaul's Drag Race", you may remember Bebe Zahara Benet as the winner of the inaugural season of the show back in 2009. Since then, she's gone on to star in TLC's "Dragnificent" and has also been steadily putting out her music.
"Banjo"––a fun, energetic and uptempo number, is her latest musical offering. The lyrics of the dance track liken the sweet harmonies of the banjo, a West African stringed instrument, to the sweet-nothings one often hears when being pursued romantically by particularly charming people. The music video itself is in sync with the vibrancy of the track and makes use of bold colours which complement the drag artist's fierce aesthetic.
Speaking about the track and the accompanying visuals, Bebe Zahara Benet tells OkayAfrica, "I wanted to flip the standard love song on its head." She goes on to add that, "Banjo is about someone who isn't impressed by cliche pick-up lines, flashes of wealth or smooth talk. I wanted a song that was a feel-good song about knowing who you are and being confident, dismissing anyone who isn't willing to approach you on your own terms. And when you look at the visuals, they're very colourful. It's a fusion. It definitely makes you want to move and dance."
Bebe Zahara Benet's Broken English EP is set to be released on April 24th.
Watch the music video for "Banjo" below:
BeBe Zahara Benet - Banjo youtu.be
- 11 Artists From the New School of Cameroonian Music You Should ... ›
- Cameroonian Hip-Hop & Trap Beats: Jovi's New EP 'Bad Music ... ›
- Meet Moken, The Cameroonian Balladeer With The Biggest Voice ... ›
- Cameroonian Singer Reniss Pays Tribute To Michael Jackson On ... ›
- Jovi Tackles Tribalism & Stereotypes In Cameroon On 'Et P8 Koi ... ›
- New Bell Music Showcases A Fresh Crop Of Cameroonian Rappers ... ›