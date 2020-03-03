davido
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 03, 2020 07:46AM EST
Still from YouTube.

Watch Davido's Vibrant New Music Video for '1 Milli'

It's a joyous affair in these wedding-inspired visuals which feature Davido's fiancée Chioma Rowland.

Davido has just dropped the visuals for "1 Milli", a track from his recent album A Good Time which was released towards the end of last year.

The music video pays homage to the artist's impending marriage to his fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

In Conversation: Davido Speaks on Nigerian and South African Unity, The Grammys and His 'Secret' Film Project (Hint: It's a Sequel)

The opening scenes of the video, which was directed by DK, begins with shots of women dressed in white and yellow outfits dancing in celebration while horses are being led through the city streets. It becomes apparent quite early on that the women are a part of a massive wedding procession clearing the way for Davido, the groom, to meet with Rowland. The visuals depict a glorious affair that's accentuated by the ebullient colours of both the dress of all involved as well as their surroundings.

The visuals for "1 Milli" prove yet again why Davido continues to reign as the prince of Afrobeats.

Dropping soon after Davido's engagement to Rowland and the birth of their son, the timing of "1 Milli" was apt. The lyrical content of the track speaks to Davido's discussions with his fiancée's family about the bride price he needs to pay in order to obtain her hand in marriage. He then goes on to emphasize that she is worth any amount—even a million dollars.

Davido is currently on his North American tour with performances set to take place in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, NYC, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. You can purchase tickets for his remaining shows here.

Watch the music video for "1 Milli" below:

www.youtube.com



a good time nigeria nigerian music davido
News Brief
