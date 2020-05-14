music
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
May. 14, 2020 09:48AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf Release Music Video for 'Mafa Mafa'.

Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf Release Music Video for 'Mafa Mafa'

Davido shows off a few dance moves in the energetic music video for 'Mafa Mafa' featuring Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf.

Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf dropped the track "Mafa Mafa" a few months back. The Nigerian artists have now released the accompanying visuals for the collaborative track which was produced by Davido's DMW record label.

"Mafa Mafa" is the first official single of the year from DMW which was launched back in 2018. The song sees the artists dropping rap verses back and forth in Yoruba with "Mafa" loosely translating to "Don't pull it."

Produced by the talented Nakademus and directed by Director Q, the music video itself is a straightforward one that sees the artists doing their thing and having a ton of fun while they're at it. Davido and The Flowolf even show us a few killer dance moves amid shots of joints and drinks that add to the overall festive spirit of the music video.

Davido has been bringing the heat since the year began. Although the Nigerian artist was forced to postpone his North American tour due to the coronavirus outbreak, he's since worked on a number of collaborative hits including Angel's 'Blessings' remix with French Montana. More recently, Davido announced that he was producing Peruzzi's upcoming single titled "Gaza"––his first song production in 8 years.

Watch the music video for "Mafa Mafa" below:

DMW - Mafa Mafa feat. Davido, The Flowolf, Peruzzi & Dremo (Official Video) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
nigerian music nigeria davido peruzzi dremo the flowolf music
Still taken from YouTube.

The 11 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring M.anifest, Kwesta, Little Simz, Brian Eno and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Simphiwe Dana's New Album 'Bamako' Lays Bare Her Musical Ingenuity

"I am kind of a genius," says the South African artist about her exquisite new album, an Afro-fusion extravaganza featuring the legendary Salif Keita.