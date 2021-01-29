Watch DJ Lag's Latest Music Video for 'Siyagroova' Featuring DJ Tira
DJ Lag has officially dropped visuals for 'Siyagroova' featuring DJ Tira and shows off South Africa's coastal dance scene.
DJ Lag has dropped stunning visuals for "Siyagroova" featuring DJ Tira. The highly anticipated music video comes after the single was released in the first week of December last year. "Siyagroova" is the perfect mix of gqom's uncompromising hard beats and base together with DJ Tira's irresistible kwaito hooks. The visuals provide a much needed visual escape as they showcase Durban's dance scene and city.
"Siyagroova" music video feaures Durban-based dance crew 031GOATS who carry free, playful vibes throughout. The talented crew is captured dancing on rooftop buildings in Durban's inner city and famous beach. DJ Lag and DJ Tira stated that they wanted the song to be an invitation to have fun. The two DJs are both from KwaZulu Natal and have influenced Durban's music scene.
The "Siyagroova" was reportedly created in just one hour by DJ Lag and DJ Tira who continue to remain loyal to gqom. DJ Lag was in charge of beats while DJ Tira led the lyrics. It seems their chemistry is not only for the studio and also works on the screen; the carefree Durbanites are seen dancing in rhythm with 031GOATS in the music video.
The video was directed was by Allison Swank who wanted it to be "exciting". DJ Lag is all about having a good time better but equally serious about preserving gqom's integrity. After his single "Ice Drop" was plagiarised by American producer will.i.am, he swiftly took legal action late last year and successfully won the copyright claim at the beginning of this year. "Siyagroova", much like his other singles, is sure to solidify the 25-year-old DJ's status locally and internationally.
Watch the "Siyagroova" music below:
DJ Lag & DJ Tira - Siyagroova (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com
