Watch DJ Lag's Latest Music Video for 'Siyagroova' Featuring DJ Tira​

Nobantu Shabangu
Jan. 29, 2021 06:57AM EST
DJ Lag has dropped stunning visuals for "Siyagroova" featuring DJ Tira. The highly anticipated music video comes after the single was released in the first week of December last year. "Siyagroova" is the perfect mix of gqom's uncompromising hard beats and base together with DJ Tira's irresistible kwaito hooks. The visuals provide a much needed visual escape as they showcase Durban's dance scene and city.

Read: DJ Lag Wings Copyright Claim Against will.i.am

"Siyagroova" music video feaures Durban-based dance crew 031GOATS who carry free, playful vibes throughout. The talented crew is captured dancing on rooftop buildings in Durban's inner city and famous beach. DJ Lag and DJ Tira stated that they wanted the song to be an invitation to have fun. The two DJs are both from KwaZulu Natal and have influenced Durban's music scene.

The "Siyagroova" was reportedly created in just one hour by DJ Lag and DJ Tira who continue to remain loyal to gqom. DJ Lag was in charge of beats while DJ Tira led the lyrics. It seems their chemistry is not only for the studio and also works on the screen; the carefree Durbanites are seen dancing in rhythm with 031GOATS in the music video.

The video was directed was by Allison Swank who wanted it to be "exciting". DJ Lag is all about having a good time better but equally serious about preserving gqom's integrity. After his single "Ice Drop" was plagiarised by American producer will.i.am, he swiftly took legal action late last year and successfully won the copyright claim at the beginning of this year. "Siyagroova", much like his other singles, is sure to solidify the 25-year-old DJ's status locally and internationally.

Watch the "Siyagroova" music below:

DJ Lag & DJ Tira - Siyagroova (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

Music
Photo: Single cover art

Mr Eazi Reminds Us Who He Is With New Single 'The Don'

The Nigerian superstar's new single comes alongside an announcement of his upcoming EP, Something Else.

Nigerian Afropop heavyweight Mr Eazi is out with his first single of 2021. Delighting fans with "The Don" and an upcoming EP titled Something Else, supporters are definitely in for a year of treats from the diverse and multitalented #emPawa Africa creator.

With production credits to Killertunes and E Kelly, this latest track shows how much bigger and better the artist gets with each new release. An operatic, 'afro-trap' ballad of note, "The Don" gives fans a glimpse into Eazi's bountiful bag o' tricks and treats, as well as teasing the highly anticipated EP to come.

It's not too long ago that we checked in with Eazi, as 2020 saw him cover Billboard Magazine, launch the Africa Music Fund and release one successful collaboration after the other.

On his busy year, Eazi says, "I spent the entire year working on building emPawa Africa and morphing into 'Don Eazi', the mogul, I almost had no time to record. This project was inspired by Kel P and Killertunes, who kept coming to meet me in Accra until I finally recorded 'The Don.' That opened the door for me getting back in the studio."

Mr Eazi's Something Else is out February 19, so come back then to get a listen in.

