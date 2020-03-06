mr eazi
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 06, 2020 06:10AM EST
Still from YouTube.

Watch DJ Neptune, Mr Eazi and JoeBoy in Music Video for New Track 'Nobody'

The trio draws inspiration from Michael Jackson in the visuals for their new collaboration.

DJ Neptune has just dropped his latest single titled "Nobody" which sees him recruiting Nigerian superstar Mr Eazi and his prodigy JoeBoy.

The track is the second single to be released from his upcoming project The Greatness II [Sounds of Neptune] following the successful debut single "Tomorrow" featuring Victor AD.

"Nobody" is an uptempo number which speaks about young love and the blind devotion that often follows as a result of infatuation. It's a laidback bop with a light bounce to it that makes for some easy listening as DJ Neptune pleads with a certain love interest to give him a chance and nobody else.

Listen to "Nobody" on Apple Music and Spotify.

The music video matches the light-heartedness of the track itself. The trio pays homage to Michael Jackson through choreography that is complete with the late King of Pop's signature aesthetic—glitzy blazers, black shoes with the white socks, gloves and of course the hats. Naturally, the choreography features the infamous crotch-grab, moonwalk, smooth two-stepping and a leg kick here and there.

It's a fun homage to the late Jackson with a hallmark Afrobeats twist to it.

Watch the music video for "Nobody" below:

