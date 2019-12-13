zozibini tunzi
Rufaro Samanga
Dec. 13, 2019 09:15AM EST
Still from YouTube.

Watch Zozibini Tunzi's Interview on 'Sway In The Morning'

The newly-crowned Miss Universe says that "if we start instilling leadership in young girls, then they grow up to be the leaders we need in the future."

It's been a few days since Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was crowned this year's Miss Universe. While South Africans and the world are still reeling from the fact that a dark-skinned woman wearing her natural hair (in a fade, mind you) was crowned Miss Universe, Tunzi has already hit the ground running with her international press tour.

Currently in New York City, she stopped by for an interview on Sway in the Morning.

The interview begins with Tunzi speaking about how she entered the Miss South Africa pageant back in 2017 but had only managed to make it to the semi-finals. "I came back two years later and then I won. Now I'm Miss Universe. How crazy is that?" She continues by saying, "I was adamant about coming back because I had a message. I had a message back then and I still had a message right now and I needed a platform to be able to speak my mind and speak about the things I'm passionate about; things that I feel are important in the world and people need to hear about."

Cutting to an audio clip where Steve Harvey asked Tunzi what society should teach girls, Tunzi expands on the answer she gave on leadership saying, "If we start instilling it in young girls, then they grow up to be the leaders we need in the future." She adds that, "We need to start grooming them young, so that by the time they're able to step up into leadership positions, they're not scared of being leaders."

They go on to speak about her hometown and how she grew up, how she wants to challenge what it means to be Miss Universe as well as how to better communication between Africans on the continent and in the diaspora.

Watch the full interview below:

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi Talks About What It Means For Girls to Be Leaders | SWAY'S UNIVERSE www.youtube.com

