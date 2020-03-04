Watch Mayorkun's New Music Video for 'Geng'
Mayorkun finally drops the much-anticipated visuals for his hit song 'Geng'.
Mayorkun has just dropped the much-anticipated visuals for his hit song "Geng" which he released at the end of January.
Directed by Dammy Twitch, the music video is just as lively and vibrant as the song itself.
The opening shot of the music video shows Mayorkun sitting in a dark room in front of several televisions stacked on top of one another. The artist proceeds to light a cigar just before the scene jumps to contrasting follow-up shots of him and his dancers in a sunny outside setting.
The use of bold and ebullient colours in both the outfits and surroundings, added to the energetic choreography, really makes for a music video that complements the up-tempo lyricism and infectious rhythm of the song. Additionally, the production quality of the music video itself is next-level and shows off the directorial abilities of Dammy Twitch.
Mayorkun continues to effortlessly add hit singles to his already impressive discography. Aside from solo hits like "Up to Something" and "Che Che", he's also made sure to jump on a few tracks with other artists and produce a number of dope collaborations including Ajebutter22's "Ginger You" and "Yanyanyan" on Naira Marley's Lord of Lamba EP,
Watch the music video for "Geng" below:
