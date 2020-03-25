Watch the Thrilling Music Video for Niniola's 'Fantasy,' Featuring Femi Kuti
We've had this banger on repeat while social distancing.
Niniola has released the music video for her infectious single "Fantasy," featuring Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti.
The track, produced by Kel-P, is a sultry banger, featuring mellifluous vocals from Niniola, and groovy saxophone riffs and horn arrangements from Kuti. It's one of the best collaborations we've heard so far this year (and we've had it on repeat as we quarantine).
The music video, directed by Sesan, takes place at New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Nigeria and features colorful scenes and energetic dancers, wearing looks inspired by the late Fela Kuti's all-female dance crew, the Kalakuta Queens.
"I used to watch videos of Fela Kuti and Femi Kuti, and I loved the music but I also loved the way the dancers moved their waist and hips," says Niniola. "I always wanted to do that. It was a childhood dream to record with the legend Femi Kuti. It's one thing to have that dream, another for it to come to pass and you actually love the record. The vibe was surreal—we were shooting in The Shrine, the home of Afrobeat!"
The collaboration was originally released in February, and is the singer's latest offering since she released the high-energy "Omo Rapala" in January. The artist is on track to release her sophomore album later this year.
Check out the vibrant music video for "Fantasy" below.
NINIOLA FT FEMI KUTI - FANTASY (OFFICIAL VIDEO) www.youtube.com
