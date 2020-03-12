Watch Shaydee and Blanche Bailly's New Music Video for 'Mon Bebe'
Shaydee and Francophone artist Blanche Bailly drop the visuals for their standout collaboration 'Mon Bebe'.
Nigerian artist Shaydee has just dropped the new music video to his "Mon Bebe" track.
The song, which features Francophone artist Blanche Bailly, was arguably the standout track on Shaydee's 2019 project titled Shaydee Bizness, Vol. 1.
"Mon Bebe" is a classic uptempo Afrobeats number with the right amount of bounce to it. The track appears on the Nigerian singer's second album Shaydee Bizness, Vol. 1. which was the follow-up to his 2016 debut effort titled Rhythm & Life—a 20-track project which features Wizkid, Burna Boy, Phyno, 2Baba, Iyanya and several other artists.
The music video, which was directed by Adasa Cookey, sees the duo as each other's love interests and provocatively displays the affection they have for one another.
Shaydee came onto the music scene after he signed on with Banky W's record label Empire Mate Entertainment (EME) back in 2012 alongside Wizkid and Skales. He then went on to part ways with the label in 2017 amid speculation that he'd somehow fallen out with Banky W.
However, the artist was quick to address the rumours at the time saying, "I think I was the only one that left without any story. I think people were just looking for drama and they couldn't find any with me." He added that, "I know how media works and I like my reputation to be good without blemish. I don't have time for all that lies. We're all trying to make money, so everyone is cool."
Since leaving EME, Shaydee has been patiently adding to his growing and impressive discography. He's released a number of bangers including "Badman", "Make Sense" and "Hold Me Tight".
Watch the music video for "Mon Bebe" below:
Listen to Shaydee Bizness, Vol. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music.