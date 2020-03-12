music
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 12, 2020 07:35AM EST
Still from YouTube.

Shaydee and Blanche Bailly drop the music video for their 2019 collaboration.

Watch Shaydee and Blanche Bailly's New Music Video for 'Mon Bebe'

Shaydee and Francophone artist Blanche Bailly drop the visuals for their standout collaboration 'Mon Bebe'.

Nigerian artist Shaydee has just dropped the new music video to his "Mon Bebe" track.

The song, which features Francophone artist Blanche Bailly, was arguably the standout track on Shaydee's 2019 project titled Shaydee Bizness, Vol. 1.

"Mon Bebe" is a classic uptempo Afrobeats number with the right amount of bounce to it. The track appears on the Nigerian singer's second album Shaydee Bizness, Vol. 1. which was the follow-up to his 2016 debut effort titled Rhythm & Lifea 20-track project which features Wizkid, Burna Boy, Phyno, 2Baba, Iyanya and several other artists.

The music video, which was directed by Adasa Cookey, sees the duo as each other's love interests and provocatively displays the affection they have for one another.

Shaydee came onto the music scene after he signed on with Banky W's record label Empire Mate Entertainment (EME) back in 2012 alongside Wizkid and Skales. He then went on to part ways with the label in 2017 amid speculation that he'd somehow fallen out with Banky W.

However, the artist was quick to address the rumours at the time saying, "I think I was the only one that left without any story. I think people were just looking for drama and they couldn't find any with me." He added that, "I know how media works and I like my reputation to be good without blemish. I don't have time for all that lies. We're all trying to make money, so everyone is cool."

Since leaving EME, Shaydee has been patiently adding to his growing and impressive discography. He's released a number of bangers including "Badman", "Make Sense" and "Hold Me Tight".

Watch the music video for "Mon Bebe" below:

YouTube www.youtube.com


Listen to Shaydee Bizness, Vol. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music.


From Your Site Articles
music video shaydee nigeria nigerian music music
popular
Still from YouTube.

Listen to Terry Apala and Niniola's New Track 'Lock Up'

Terry Apala recruits the Nigerian queen of Afro-House in this smooth banger.

Rising Nigerian artist Terry Apala has recently dropped a new single titled "Lock Up", his first official release for this year.

He recruits Niniola, the undisputed Nigerian queen of Afrohouse, in this smooth banger which is a follow-up to his 2019 singles "Apala WiFi" and "Jangolova"

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Still from YouTube.

Watch 2Baba and Burna Boy's New Music Video for 'We Must Groove'

The music video is the first from the new tracks appearing on 2Baba's latest album 'Warriors'.

2Baba recently dropped his latest album titled Warriors. The 13-track album, the follow-up to his 2014 effort Ascension, features Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Wizkid, Peruzzi and several other music heavyweights.

The Nigerian superstar now releases the first music video (from the new tracks appearing on the album) for his collaboration with Burna Boy titled "We Must Groove".

Keep reading... Show less
popular

Listen to an Extensive Mix of Songs Produced by Instro

Al Da 3rd showcases Instro's production in his latest MXD mix.

In the latest installment of his MXD series of MXD mixes, Al Da 3rd celebrates the production skills of Instro. From some of his most "underground" productions for the likes of Mothipa to his most mainstream (Kid X, Cassper Nyovest and Reason) and some songs that many fans weren't aware were produced by the man.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of artist.

Ami Faku is the Most Streamed South African Woman Artist on Deezer

Ami Faku announced as the most streamed South African woman artist on Deezer.

There's no stopping Ami Faku's domination. The up-and-coming singer, songwriter and performer from the Eastern Cape has been on a constant rise in the last two years. Ever since signing to the indie label Vth Season and releasing her debut album Imali in 2019, the artist has been announcing one milestone after another from being one of the most played on South African radio to soaring streams and views.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.