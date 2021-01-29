sho madjozi
Rufaro Samanga
Jan. 29, 2021 06:52AM EST
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100).

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: Sho Madjozi poses backstage during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Watch Sho Madjozi's Delightful Rendition of Netflix's 'Bridgerton'

'I wish to be entertained.' Sho Madjozi does just that as she takes Netflix's hit series 'Bridgerton' back to the Lerai Maasai village in Tanzania.

South African rapper Sho Madjozi has paid homage to Netflix's hit series and period drama Bridgerton. Another stellar production from the inimitable Shonda Rhimes and based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novel of the same title, the series is centered on the affluent Bridgerton family whose eight siblings are all looking for love in London. Admittedly, it is the scintillating happenings in between this pursuit of love that makes Bridgerton so binge-worthy. Sho Madjozi, a clear fan of the series herself, shared her delightful spin-off on TikTok which she filmed in Lerai Maasai village in Tanzania. It's everything and more.

READ: Sho Madjozi Drops New Upbeat Mixtape 'What A Life'

Cue British accent. My fair lady and dear lord, have you not watched Bridgerton? Well, whatever could be the matter?

Perhaps it's the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or that Bridgerton is just that good, but millions of people all over the world have taken to it—British accents and all. In fact, Bridgerton reportedly smashed Netflix's viewing records thus far with a whopping 82 million viewers in the first 28 days of the series having premiered. Part of the success of the series has primarily been its redefining of what a period drama looks like both in terms of cast and audience.

And so as many Bridgerton fans have posted elaborate images, videos, skits and all sorts on social media, Sho Madjozi joined in on the fun in spectacular fashion. She captioned her video writing, "Ngorongoro conservation area where there's room for both wildlife and people" and adding that, "Like this Maasai village called Lerai which makes a living from welcoming tourists. They asked me to tell my friends about them so they can get more visitors." Naturally, Netflix applauded the "John Cena" singer and called her rendition "flawless".

Filming for the hit series, starring lead characters Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, will reportedly begin this year although an official release date has not been announced as yet, according to Oprah Magazine.

Watch Sho Madjozi's video below:

Music
Photo: Single cover art

Mr Eazi Reminds Us Who He Is With New Single 'The Don'

The Nigerian superstar's new single comes alongside an announcement of his upcoming EP, Something Else.

Nigerian Afropop heavyweight Mr Eazi is out with his first single of 2021. Delighting fans with "The Don" and an upcoming EP titled Something Else, supporters are definitely in for a year of treats from the diverse and multitalented #emPawa Africa creator.

With production credits to Killertunes and E Kelly, this latest track shows how much bigger and better the artist gets with each new release. An operatic, 'afro-trap' ballad of note, "The Don" gives fans a glimpse into Eazi's bountiful bag o' tricks and treats, as well as teasing the highly anticipated EP to come.

It's not too long ago that we checked in with Eazi, as 2020 saw him cover Billboard Magazine, launch the Africa Music Fund and release one successful collaboration after the other.

On his busy year, Eazi says, "I spent the entire year working on building emPawa Africa and morphing into 'Don Eazi', the mogul, I almost had no time to record. This project was inspired by Kel P and Killertunes, who kept coming to meet me in Accra until I finally recorded 'The Don.' That opened the door for me getting back in the studio."

Mr Eazi's Something Else is out February 19, so come back then to get a listen in.

