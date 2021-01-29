(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100).

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: Sho Madjozi poses backstage during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Watch Sho Madjozi's Delightful Rendition of Netflix's 'Bridgerton'

'I wish to be entertained.' Sho Madjozi does just that as she takes Netflix's hit series 'Bridgerton' back to the Lerai Maasai village in Tanzania.