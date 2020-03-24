Watch the Music Video for Darkovibes' 'Inna Song (Gin & Lime),' Featuring King Promise
The Ghanaian artist's upcoming album 'Kpanlogo' is due out on April 3.
Ghanaian afrobeats artist Darkovibes shares his latest music video "Inna Song (Gin & Lime)," featuring fellow Ghanaian musician King Promise.
The bubbly love song, gets a vibrant music video directed by Yaw Skyface. It takes place mostly in a lively bar, where Darkovibes and King Promise are "winning over an enthusiastic crowd," reads a press release. The video "stylistically infuses elements of both the past as well as Afrofuturism."
Darkovibes released the track "My Way" featuring Nigerian music star Mr Eazi, back in February. Before then, he released "Mike Tyson" with Runtown. He was named one of OkayAfrica's 6 Ghanaian artists to watch in 2019, and he's been on his game since. His song "Different" was also named one of our best of 2019.
The artist, and founding member of the Ghanaian musical collective La Même Gang, is set to release his upcoming album Kpanlogo on April 3, so be on the lookout for that to drop.
Check out the music video for "Inna Song (Gin & Lime)" down below.
Darkovibes - "Inna Song (Gin & Lime)" ft. King Promise (Official Video) www.youtube.com
