music news
Popular
Damola Durosomo
May. 28, 2020 03:41PM EST
Still from YouTube.

Watch the Trippy Music Video for Pa Salieu's 'Bang Out'

The buzzing Gambian-British rapper's new song is certainly one to check out.

Buzzing Gambian-British rapper, Pa Salieu shares the music video for his new single 'Bang Out.'

The hardcore track, produced by Felix Joseph and AOD features a catchy hook and rapid-fire verses from the young artist. The trippy, multimedia video was directed by Midnight Club. The song premiered last night on BBC's 1xtra radio.

The Coventry-raised artist is part of a class of newcomers redefining the UK's rap scene. He released his breakout single "Frontline" at the top of the year and it's quickly amassed over two million views on YouTube.

"Pa Salieu is blending his West Midlands upbringing and Gambian heritage into a unique brand of rap that has seen him carve out space as an exciting new voice in British music," reads a press release.

In a recent interview with The Fader, the artist spoke about his upbringing in Gambia and how it drew him to explore music. "I grew up listening to my auntie in the car. The years in Gambia were the most important years [in my life], up until I was 8 or 9."

Get familiar with the artist and check out the video for'Bang Out' below.

Pa Salieu - Bang Out (Music Video) | @MixtapeMadness www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
gambia gambian music uk rap music pa salieu rap music news
Popular

The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Mr Eazi, AKA, Yung L x Wizkid, Terri, IDPizzle and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Davido's 'Fall' Goes Gold

It's 2020 and Davido's 'Fall' is still claiming new titles.