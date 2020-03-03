Watch the Music Video for Wande Coal's 'Ode Lo Like'
The Nigerian artist is dropping his new EP 'Realms' on March 13.
Veteran Nigerian musician Wande Coal, returns with a new music video for his single 'Ode Lo Like,' from his upcoming EP Realms.
After releasing the track back in December, the artist, who recently signed to the US record label Empire, shares a showy music video for the upbeat track that sees him performing at a hazy nightclub with a live band. The visuals have a sultry Latin feel and feature several eye-catching dancers. It was directed by Adasa Cookey.
Speaking on the meaning of the track upon it's release in December, the artist said: "It's a street [slang] generated for people taking advantage of entertainers and 'cool personalities' and seeing them as fools, and liking them because they are easily accessed and [they] easily give in," he told Rolling Stone. "I'm saying: They love fools, but we are not fools—we know what we are doing."
The artist has been on a roll since the end of last year, dropping the tracks "Ode Lo Like," and "Vex," and most recently, the heartfelt ballad "Again."
The artist's forthcoming EP Realms is due out on March 13. Get into the dance-worthy 'Ode Lo Like' below.
- 7 Songs That Prove Wande Coal Has The Best Voice in Nigerian Pop ›
- Best Music of the Week: Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Major League ... ›
- Watch Afro B's New Video For 'Amina' Featuring Wande Coal ... ›
- Listen to Wande Coal's New Song 'Ode Lo Like' - OkayAfrica ›
- Listen to Wande Coal's New Single 'Again' - OkayAfrica ›