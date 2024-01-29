Wireless Festival has just announced the first wave of artists that will take this stage this year. Getting hold of stars like Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and 21 Savage as headliners, the festival has also tapped Tyla, Asake, Rema, Uncle Waffles, Shallipopi, and Ruger as African acts to perform.

This is a step-up from last year’s Playboi Carti-headlining rotation that didn’t feature many African names. Only Ghana’s Black Sherif represented the continent at the festival. It’s a first for Shallipopi, the Nigerian singer and rapper who rose to fame last year with singles like Elon Musk.

Tyla and Uncle Waffles have been delightful pop culture sensations from South Africa. Uncle Waffles has taken Amapiano to greater heights with her dynamic approach to being a DJ, making a massive splash with her dance moves during sets. She and Tyla, who has proven to be a talented bombshell, would be looking to make their debut at one of the UK’s biggest music festivals.

This year’s Wireless Festival will take place in London’s Finsbury Park, from July 12 to July 14, with tickets available for sale from Wednesday, Jan. 31.