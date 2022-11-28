Wizkid Sets His Eyes On Yet Another Album

The Nigerian superstar teased a new album titled, SeiLess.
Just weeks after dropping his album More Love, Less Ego, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known asWizkid, is already teasing a follow up project.
On November 26th, the “Bad To Me” singer shared with fans on his Instagram story that he was working towards an upcoming album. According to the Afrobeats sensation, the name of the new album will be Seiless.
"New Album ‘SeiLess’," wrote the Afrobeats heavyweight, with a string of emojis.Although he didn’t share any other details about the project, it seems as though he is actively working to kickstart the creative process and go from there. Or it could all be a simple play on words for naysayers to say less.
The singer, who is known for his laidback disposition, told GQ in a French-conducted interview that before kickstarting a music project, he always starts with the name of the project, and hones in on being intentional first before anything else.
“When I know what I want to call the album and what I want to say, I start creating the music,” said Wizkid. “And most of the time, when I’m working on an album, there’s a moment where I give up on it. The most important thing is to be intentional. For Made in Lagos for example, I wanted people to know where I come from and who I am. With More Love, Less Ego, I want to share a message of love and make people vibrate. Love should be the greatest religion in the world. I believe that everyone can love each other, for real. My message is love one another and take care of your neighbor.”
The 32-year-old recently played a huge show at Madison Square Garden, becoming the second Nigerian artist to headline the renowned New York venue. His More Love, Less Ego tour will officially kick off on March 3, so it will be interesting to see if his new project will be available by then.
The show will debut in the south, with an opening performance at Houston’s Toyota Center. He will also stop in Dallas, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, and other cities before wrapping up the tour on April 7, 2023.