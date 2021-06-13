music
News Brief
Madzadza Miya
Jun. 13, 2021 07:39AM EST

Wizkid Celebrates 10 Years of His Debut Album With New Docuseries ‘A Superstar Made In Lagos’

Afrobeats torchbearer Wizkid has released a docuseries 'A Superstar Made In Lagos' to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album 'Superstar'.

As the name suggests, Wizkid's latest docuseries A Superstar Made In Lagos traces the talented musician's journey and the impact he has made, from when he started out to the present day.

Wizkid Reflects on Life, Love and Music | A Superstar Made in Lagos youtu.be

In his only insert in the documentary, Wizkid reflects on the early days of his career and getting signed to the Banky W co-founded label Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E):

"Me getting signed by Banky was one of the most amazing things that ever happened to me. It was just an amazing moment for me, man. It changed my life. And I wanna thank Banky for understanding the vision and taking me under his wings like his little brother."

A Superstar Made In Lagos also features some of the individuals who have not only played a role in Wizkid's career or interacted with the singer but are stakeholders in the Nigerian entertainment and creative industry.

Banky W Talks Wizkid, Humble Beginnings and Talent | A Superstar Made in Lagos www.youtube.com

Respected musician and entrepreneur Banky W, who signed Wizkid at 19 years old in 2009 and executive produced the album, shares:

"He would just go to any studio where they would let him hang out. He would hang out all day and just wait, and hope and pray, for the engineers or producers to take pity at me and say 'come and record for 15/30 minutes' cause obviously he couldn't pay for his [own] sessions. All day long he would be working on hooks, melodies, and just coming up with things, in case he was given an opportunity to jump on the mic for a few minutes... For me, I think, that's where the name 'wiz' comes from and why it's so appropriate... and obviously the 'kid' cause he was very small in stature but big in heart"

Ten years later, Starboy, as he is now affectionately known, is an international superstar. He has been instrumental in the recent global recognition of Afrobeats, having worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Drake, Chris Brown, Wale, Skepta, Damian Marley and more. He recently won Grammy, Soul Train and BET awards for his contribution to Beyoncé's anthem "Brown Skin Girl". And he famously assisted Drake to get his first Billboard Hot 100 number one single, as the lead artist, with "One Dance".

As a label boss and founder of Starboy Entertainment, Wizkid has done the same that was done to him for other artists such as Terri, DJ Tunez and many others who have since left the label.

Terri Talks Wizkid and Working Hard | A Superstar Made in Lagos www.youtube.com

Speaking about his boss' work ethic, Terri says:

"He is hard working. I never knew that Wiz would work as much as he does until I started to roll around him. He doesn't sleep. There are times where everybody in the house feels like 'yo, my guy you've been on the road for how long…' but instead of him trying to find ways to relax, he is calling five producers at the same time."

Many fans and critics agree that Superstar is a classic, and was a monumental album for contemporary Nigerian popular music. Wizzy's approach has certainly grown and evolved since then, but his debut album laid the foundation for it all. And if the title is anything to go by, Wizkid and Banky W (who gave the album its name and used to call Wiz a superstar) believed he would be where he is today. His latest album Made In Lagos and its singles "Ginger" and "Essence" are critically acclaimed, and continue to soar.

A Superstar Made In Lagos is available on the StarBoyTV YouTube channel.

Anthony Joshua Talks Wizkid and Ojuelegba | A Superstar Made in Lagos www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
wizkid afrobeats banky w starboy music
News Brief
Image supplied by the artist.

South African Rapper 25K Drops 'Pheli Makaveli (Intro)' After Signing With Sony Music

Pretoria rapper 25K has released his highly anticipated single "Pheli Makaveli (Intro)" to launch pre-orders for his upcoming titular debut album Pheli Makaveli.

Pretoria's trap rapper 25K has announced that he is officially signed with Sony Music Entertainment Africa. Following months of teasing fans, 25K has finally delivered "Pheli Makaveli (Intro)", a single off his upcoming debut album Pheli Makaveli. The song is a bass-dropping, energy tripping-single that is expected of an artist who just broke into international markets. Curated by hip-hop artist Zoocci Coke Dope, the Pheli Makaveli album is due to drop at the end of July, following the release of two more singles "Hustler's Prayer" and "Trap Jumpin''.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Scoop Makhathini's New Partnership For The Upcoming Season of 'Catching Waves'

The latest season of the lifestyle show Catching Waves promises to be the edgiest with Pearl Thusi, FLVME, 25K and more celebrity guests set to make appearances.