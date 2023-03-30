Watch Wizkid’s Glitzy New Video For ‘Money And Love’
Afrobeats singer Wizkid has released the music video for his song “Money and Love.”
Nigerian superstar and Grammy award-winning artist Wizkid has just released a new music video for his song “Money and Love.” The DK- directed music video features vibrant colors and beautiful people. In November last year, the “Essence” crooner treated fans to his highly anticipated fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego. “Money and Love” is one of the album's top tracks. Wizkid —who is also known as “Machala '' by his loyal fan base, Wizkid FC — displays his suave star power and swagger in the music video.
Throughout his career, Wiz has garnered a reputation for taking his time with his art, and this music video reflects that. The offering is a deliberate and well done visual output that showcases his ability to be chill, yet intentional about whatever project he puts his name on.
Over the years, the “Bad to Me” singer has been known to use a blended aesthetic of urban energy and relaxed, Afro-centric glamor in his visuals. In “Money and Love,” Wiz leans into that same urban energy by basking in vibrant colors and dynamic camera angles.
Wizkid, born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, first caught his big break in 2010, and has come a long way since his "Holla at Your Boy” days. He has since released several successful singles and albums, including Superstar (2011), Ayo (2014), Sounds from the Other Side (2017), Made in Lagos (2020), and More Love, Less Ego (2022). He has also collaborated with several international artists, including Drake, Beyonce, and Skepta.
Beyond the release of his recent music video, Wizkid has been booked and busy. The 32-year-old Afrobeats icon will be performing at festivals across Europe and the United States this the summer.
Watch the spanking new video below.
