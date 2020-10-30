wizkid
Wizkid Releases Highly-Anticipated 'Made in Lagos' Album

Wizkid has released his Made in Lagos album, which he has duly dedicated to Nigerians fighting against police brutality in the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has finally released his highly-anticipated album Made in Lagos.

The album was originally meant to drop two weeks ago but was deliberately delayed to honour the ongoing #EndSARS protests. Like several Nigerian artists, Wizkid has been participating in the #EndSARS protests and has gone on to dedicate Made in Lagos to the collective call for an end to police brutality in his home country.

The 14-track album features music heavy weights including Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai and Terri. Wizkid announced the good news last night on Twitter.

Made in Lagos offers lively instrumentation and Afropop beats that are reminiscent of Lagos' infamous club scene. "Reckless" is a smooth track treated with soft piano keys that will have fans slow dancing until the dawn. "Blessed" featuring Damian Marley, on the other hand, is another stand-out song that celebrates the fierce and resilient spirit of most Africans. "Smile" featuring the inimitable H.E.R., "coos sounds of unconditional love and the things we do for it" and was released in September with the accompanying visuals having been dedicated to Wizkid's three sons Bolu, Ayo and Zion Balogun.

Wizkid has admittedly been moved by the brutal treatment of #EndSARS protestors and has used his music to show his solidarity.

"It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality,. Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening inside the country. I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families - our communities. We will get through this together. Together we move. #endSARS."

The #EndSARS protests began at the beginning of October and have been enduring. The nationwide demonstrations have been led largely by the youth who have imagined a Nigeria other than what it currently is. International Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy have added their voices of support following the tragic shooting of peaceful protestors at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

Made in Lagos is Wizkid's fourth studio album following his 2017 project titled Sounds From the Other Side. Believe us when we say that Wizkid never misses.

Listen to Wizkid's Made in Lagos below.


