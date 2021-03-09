wizkid
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 09, 2021 08:22AM EST
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Wizkid performs live on stage at Royal Albert Hall on September 29, 2017 in London, England.

Wizkid Set to Headline Virtual Edition of Friends of Amstel Festival

Nigerian superstar Wizkid is reportedly the headline act for this year's virtual edition of South Africa's annual Friends of Amstel music festival.

Nigerian artist Wizkid is reportedly set to headline South Africa's Friends of Amstel festival this year. The annual music festival, which will run weekly performances every Saturday on Channel O, will be a virtual affair with performances being streamed and broadcasted to fans' screens. Friends of Amstel will premiere this month on March 27th at 14h00 (South African time) and feature several other artists including DBN GOGO, Khuli Chana, Spokenpriestess, Focalistic and more as part of the spectacular line-up.

Dimakatso Napiane, Amstel South Africa's Senior Brand Manager, says the following about the annual event:

"Friends of Amstel is the physical manifestation of Amstel Lager's timelessness bringing new and old friends together through the celebration of music. The property has the ability to come alive in many different formats. It has been a physical event, it has been a Master Session series and now it's a virtual event. This keeps Friends coming back with renewed excitement each time."

Speaking about the exciting news, Wizkid says, "I love South Africa, I am grateful for the support my fans give me and we are going to turn up together." The artist goes on to add that, "With so many events now held online, this festival is exciting, and I cannot wait to see all the other acts perform."

The 2019 edition of the music festival was the last time the festival was hosted as an in-person event and featured the likes of Samthing Soweto, Kabza De Small, House DJ duo Kentphonik and more.

The news comes after Wizkid released his highly anticipated album Made in Lagos last year. The 14-track project, which has since broken several streaming records on a number of platforms, features music heavyweights such as Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, Tems, H.E.R. and several more artists. Listen to the album here.

News Brief
Photo: Gio Kardava (via XL)

Ibeyi Return With Hypnotizing New Song 'Recurring Dream'

Afro-Cuban twin sisters Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Díaz are back.

Ibeyi—longtime OkayAfrica favorites—have been relatively quiet for a while, but they've now shared the new single "Recurring Dream," an original song written from Ed Morris' film How to Stop a Recurring Dream.

The Afro-Cuban twin sister duo of Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Díaz made their mark with their XL Recordings albums Ibeyi (2015) and Ash (2017), as well as notable features like being in Beyoncé's Lemonade. They now return with the hypnotizing, synth-lead "Recurring Dream."

Ibeyi previously worked with director Ed Morris on several music videos, including the standout "River." His new film, How to Stop A Recurring Dream, stars Ruby Barker (Bridgerton) and is available for streaming now.

Ibeyi are currently working on their third studio album. In the meantime, check out "Recurring Dream" below and revisit their performance for OkayAcoustic underneath.

