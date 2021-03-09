Wizkid Set to Headline Virtual Edition of Friends of Amstel Festival
Nigerian superstar Wizkid is reportedly the headline act for this year's virtual edition of South Africa's annual Friends of Amstel music festival.
Nigerian artist Wizkid is reportedly set to headline South Africa's Friends of Amstel festival this year. The annual music festival, which will run weekly performances every Saturday on Channel O, will be a virtual affair with performances being streamed and broadcasted to fans' screens. Friends of Amstel will premiere this month on March 27th at 14h00 (South African time) and feature several other artists including DBN GOGO, Khuli Chana, Spokenpriestess, Focalistic and more as part of the spectacular line-up.
READ: Listen to Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' Interview with Apple Music
Dimakatso Napiane, Amstel South Africa's Senior Brand Manager, says the following about the annual event:
"Friends of Amstel is the physical manifestation of Amstel Lager's timelessness bringing new and old friends together through the celebration of music. The property has the ability to come alive in many different formats. It has been a physical event, it has been a Master Session series and now it's a virtual event. This keeps Friends coming back with renewed excitement each time."
Speaking about the exciting news, Wizkid says, "I love South Africa, I am grateful for the support my fans give me and we are going to turn up together." The artist goes on to add that, "With so many events now held online, this festival is exciting, and I cannot wait to see all the other acts perform."
The 2019 edition of the music festival was the last time the festival was hosted as an in-person event and featured the likes of Samthing Soweto, Kabza De Small, House DJ duo Kentphonik and more.
The news comes after Wizkid released his highly anticipated album Made in Lagos last year. The 14-track project, which has since broken several streaming records on a number of platforms, features music heavyweights such as Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, Tems, H.E.R. and several more artists. Listen to the album here.
