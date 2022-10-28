Wizkid Announces New Album ‘More Love, Less Ego,’ Shares New Single 'Money & Love'
Starboy is back November 3rd.
Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, just announced the his highly-anticipated fifth studio album More Love, Less Ego. The Grammy-award winning singer said that the project would be released on November 3rd in via Starboy, Sony Music International, and RCA Records.
Wizkid also announced shared release of a new single and music video titled "Money & Love," a rhythmic record that puts the Nigerian star's signature sound on full display while showing sonic versatility. Wizkid's previous recent Amapiano-infused single, "Bad To Me," showcased the same versatility and gave listeners a front-row seat to the Nigerian singer's ability to ride the wave of any lyrics and show off his ability to branch off into different genres with ease.
Later this fall, Apple Music will release an Apple Music Live performance featuring Wizkid, and on November 16th, he will make his debut at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets are here.
The past two years have catapulted the Nigerian singer's career to even more significant heights and have put his name in the mouths of global music consumers. In 2020, his critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated album Made in Lagos garnered over a billion streams to its name and received a prestigious gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
In 2021, the deluxe version of Made in Lagos would feature pop heavyweight Justin Bieber, who would join Wizkid and Tems on the remix of "Essence." The record peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a 2022 BET Award for "Best Collaboration." Earlier this year, the song also won an NAACP Image Award for "Outstanding International Song."
Before the trio collaborated on the remix, the song had already become a global smash hit and gained commercial success with a two-time platinum record to its name and a high playability rate on the radio. Earlier this year, the "Joro" singer also joined Chris Brown on his song and music video for “Call Me Every Day."
Watch the visualizer for his recent single "Money & Love" below and look out for the new album soon!
