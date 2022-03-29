WizKid Longs For His 'True Love' In New Sultry Visuals

The Grammy-award winning global superstar brought in US supermodel Winnie Harlow to bring fans into the starry-eyed vision.
Wizkid is living life, man.
The Nigerian singer and songwriter has gifted his fans with new sexy visuals to accompany his hit single, 'True Love' off of his Grammy-award nominated album, Made In Lagos. The single, featuring Nigerian R&B artiste Tay Iwar and Jamaica's Projexx, comes via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. As, arguably, one of the most popular tracks off of Wizkid's tenacious 14-track album, expectations for the music video were pretty high. And the Nabil Elderkin-directed video did not disappoint, as Wizkid invited Jamaican-Canadian model/CAY SKIN founder Winnie Harlow to add her flair to the beloved ballad.
The delectable visual project comes as Wizkid gears up (and hopes) for a star-studded, successful evening at this year's Grammy-award Ceremony, taking place this Sunday, April 3.
'True Love' comes off of Wizkid's globally recognized and Grammy-nominated album 'Made In Lagos'. The album is fire from start to finish and the world has responded as such. Wizkid's single 'Essence' featuring Nigerian songstress Tems has taken the world by storm, even attracting its own nomination for Best Global Music Performance at the 64th annual show, to be held in Las Vegas, USA.
The American model took to her Instagram account to speak about the exciting experience she playing the Nigerian crooner's love interest. An already avid fan of Wizkid, Harlow wrote, "When I heard you wanted me to be a part of the storytelling for one of my favorite songs, I was overjoyed!!" Harlow's character in the video dabbles between showering the Nigerian singer with affection and adoration and giving him straight hell. We can only support the fictional portrayal as it's always good to keep your partner on their toes.
Check out Wizkid's music video for the single 'True Love' here.
WizKid - True Love (Official Video) ft. Tay Iwar, Projexx www.youtube.com
