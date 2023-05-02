Wizkid Announces European & North American Legs of 'More Love, Less Ego' Tour
The Nigerian heavyweight and captain of Wizkid FC is bringing his esteemed album to Western audiences in the fall of 2023.
Grammy-award-winning musician Wizkidis sharing his latest album and presence with North American and Europe fans this year, as the star announced a slew of new dates and locations this week. The Nigerian superstar's fifth studio album, More Love, Less Egohas been granted a world tour by the same name and lands this fall via American heavyweights Live Nation. The tour was originally slated to kick off in March, but the singer had to postpone due to "unforeseen circumstances".
Seventeen North American dates and locations will take the singer-songwriter to fans from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Brooklyn, New York from November 2 to 30. Wizkid's newly released European dates see the singer set his sights on London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29, Denmark's Royal Arena on October 5, and more throughout the month. Last year, the singer canceled his tour two days before it was due to start.
Wizkid is due to perform at and headline Day 2 of Afro Nation's inaugural stateside festival in Miami at the end of May, the week that American record producer Swizz Beatzattempted to take credit for the singer's astronomical success among the North American soundwaves -- however, his trusted fans were sure to put that to bed. The creative machine has already teased the title of his next project, SeiLessahead of his approaching busy summer schedule.
North Americans have the opportunity to purchase General on-sale tickets from May, 5th at 10 am E.S.T, while tickets to the European leg go on sale on May, 15th at 10 am, too. All tickets are available via Wizkidofficial.com.
2023 EUROPE DATES:
Sat Jul 29 – London, United Kingdom – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Thu Oct 5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Sun Oct 8 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena
Wed Oct 11 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12
Sat Oct 14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
2023 NORTH AMERICA DATES:
Thu Nov 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sat Nov 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Nov 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Wed Nov 08 – Montreal, QUE – Bell Centre
Thu Nov 09 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Nov 10 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Tue Nov 14 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Thu Nov 16 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Fri Nov 17 – Vancouver, BC – UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sun Nov 19 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Nov 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Fri Nov 24 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat Nov 25 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Tue Nov 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Nov 30 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
